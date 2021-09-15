Amelia Hamlin Tugs Down Pants In Limo After Splitting with Scott Disick

Amelia Hamlin, freshly single after splitting from Scott Disick, has been having fun in a limo as she lives her best life without the 38-year-old. Hamlin, 20, is currently stomping the runways at New York Fashion Week. Although the daughter to Bravo face, Lisa Rinna managed to find time to update her Instagram between appearances – seemingly enjoying the perks of limousine vehicles.

Hamlin posted photos ahead of the weekend for her 1,000,000 followers.

Amelia Hamlin All Abs In Fun Limo Photos

Scroll for the snaps. Hamlin, who was first connected to Talentless founder Disick back in October 2020, showed off all her abs while she sipped on leather seats and frolicked in the car’s parquet floors.

The Alo Yoga face, wearing high-waisted dark pants and a tiny black crop top, shot down the lens with a fierce gaze – a swipe right, meanwhile, brought more abs, plus Hamlin leaning forward to afford a better view of the gold detailing on her pants.

Channeling Instagram’s adored tugging trend – one now rendered iconic via 39-year-old singer Britney Spears – the Boux Avenue influencer used her left hand to flash a little more flesh, also drawing attention to her gym-sculpted arms as she did so.

“Quick change @versace,” Hamlin captioned this shot, and mom Lisa quickly left alike.

See The Snaps Below

Hamlin is reported to have been dumping Disick amid the dad of three’s alleged text leak with ex Kourtney Kardashian’s former boyfriend, Younes Bendjima. Per People, the split came just after a source dished that Hamlin wasn’t happy with her womanizer boyfriend.

“Scott and Amelia are going through a rocky patch,” They said. “It’s partly because of the Kourtney [Instagram DM] drama but also just ‘Scott being Scott.’ They’re not fully over yet, but Amelia isn’t happy with him.”

“Everything seemed fine last weekend, and then all of a sudden, they seem to be having issues. They are on the East Coast separately and didn’t leave Los Angeles together,” They continued. Swipe below for the limo gallery – scroll for more.

18-Year Age Gap

Scott, who dated 22-year-old model Sofia Richie prior to Hamlin – Richie was also 19 when she commenced her relationship with the entrepreneur – seems to be forming a pattern. Amelia Hamlin turned 20 this year, but she was only 19 when she started dating Disick, then 37 years old.