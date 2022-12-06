AMC Networks Names James Dolan Interim Executive Chairman

By Tom O'Brien
AMC Networks, whose CEO Christina Spade resigned last week, said today its board has named James Dolan “interim executive chairman.”

“Effective immediately, Mr. Dolan will serve as Interim Executive Chairman which will enable him to provide strategic oversight of the company until a new CEO is named,” AMC made the statement in an SEC filing.

“AMC Networks has a seasoned executive leadership team and I look forward to working with them to provide high-level strategic direction and guidance as we navigate the business during this period of transformation in the media industry,” Dolan.

He’ll remain in the position until the earlier of the board of directors appointing a new chief executive officer, or March 6, 2023.

