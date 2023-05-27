Amber Turner, Towie’s Amber Turner is stunning with her hair and dress transformation after splitting from Dan Edgar

AMBER Turner shows her ex Dan Edgar the sexiness of a see through dress she donned on hols.

Only Way Is Essex actress, 29, took a recent trip to Ibiza. While there she was happy to display her vacation wardrobe as well as new hairstyle to her fans.

4 Amber Turner, Towie’s Amber Turner showed off her body in a transparent dress Credit: envyshoesuk/Instagram

4 She also showed Dan Edgar how much he was missing by getting a brand new haircut. Credit: envyshoesuk/Instagram

Amber showed her Instagram followers, while dressed in a sheer white gown and posing on the balcony of her home, her stunning figure.

It featured a bandeau neckline and a flared skirt with frilled hem.

Amber, who is very comfortable with her own skin, wore an underwear thong to hide her modesty.

Then, she finished her look by adding a pair of cream cowboy boots to her shoe collection from Envy and an amazing new hairstyle.

The reality star’s hair is now a more natural look, with lowlights and a natural ombre.

Amber’s followers were quick to praise her. One wrote on Instagram, “You look amazing !!!! “Love these boots.”

One said, “You’re absolutely beautiful Amber. The sexiest women on earth.”

And touching on her split with 33-year-old Dan, a third wrote: “Gorgeous Amber, go for it alone, girl .”

Amber and Dan, her Towie co star, went separate ways in the first week of this month.

Since getting together in 2018, the couple haven’t had the smoothest of rides, with their ups and downs all airing on Towie.

The pair have now decided to call it quits following speculation they had already broken up.

Last weekend, Dan was spotted at Malaga airport looking very cosy with Instagram model Hannah Rally after a sun-filled break in Marbella, Spain.

Now show insiders have told Central Recorder that Amber is ‘terrified’ that bosses will bring Hannah on the show to create drama.

A source reveals: “Amber is already dreading filming with Dan again when shooting for the new series begins next month.

“It’s all still very fresh and raw, so she was stunned when she learned that he was already dated somebody new.

“Amber is convinced that she’s going to be blindsided and Hannah will turn up during filming – it’s making her really anxious and she’s been confiding in some of her castmates in private.

“Obviously Amber is a strong girl and can handle herself, but it’s hard enough when your ex moves on really quickly without then having to face their new lover on camera.”

Hannah has more than 10 000 followers on Instagram. She is a makeup artist and an aesthetician.

4 Dan and Amber broke up in early September