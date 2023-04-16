Amber Portwood is a Teen Mom who poses with low-cut clothes for an unusual selfie. Her dilated eyes are causing concern.

TEEN Mom fans have become concerned after noticing something strange in Amber Portwood’s new selfie.

After appearing to show dilated pupil in a recent picture, the star’s fans are worried. The photo also showed her wearing a short dress.

Amber Portwood, Snapchat

MTV

Amber shared an unusual selfie on Snapchat.

Her long, loose hair was styled into waves by the 32-year old. Both her cheeks and lips were pink.

The dress was short and square-cut with a low-cut neckline. It showed her curvy figure.

Amber accessorized her selfie with a pendant and a necklace.

Some fans noticed that her pupils seemed to be dilated, though, and debated with one another on an online forum about whether or not they looked “normal.”

A few posters argued that “no,” Amber’s eyes did not look like they should.

This could be because a Snapchat filters has altered her look.

A second claim was that all medications could have the same effect.

A third shared: “So to be fair my pupils do this. Apparently it does it when I talk about things I’m passionate about and it freaks people out.”

Another fourth thought the same thing, but chose an animal to illustrate their point.

“Her pupils look like my cats’ pupils when they’re about to pounce on a toy,” the forum user wrote.

Aside from the possible difference in the dilation of her eyes, Amber’s latest selfie also featured another major change from one she posted earlier this month.

She looked dejected in her home photo. The picture was taken shortly after Andrew Glennon, who is the father of James Glennon’s son posted another snap.

Amber pouted while posing in her living room in the snap, which she captioned: “Hump day #vibes #headingoutthedoor #meetings.”

Her fans flooded the comments section with their concern for the Teen Mom OG star.

Another wrote: “I’m sorry to hear you are having a bad day Amber.” One person used a sad face emoticon.

Amber’s son James, who turns five in May, has been living in Malibu, California, after Andrew was awarded full custody of their son, and permission to relocate them out of Indiana.

Amber has regular monthly visits with James, which include overnights.

