Amber Heard is Spotted Abroad in One Of Her First Appearances After The Defamation trial Verdict

Luck was not on Amber Heard’s side during the defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp. A verdict was given The jury found that Heard had defamed Depp and owed him $15 million in punitive as well as compensatory damages. In case you are wondering what Heard has been doing since the defamation verdict she was last seen abroad in one her first appearances.

Amber Heard last saw us in June, when she flew in a private aircraft to New York City to attend meetings. She then returned to DC near her Virginia home. TMZ The following was spotted AquamanIn the faraway country of Palma de Mallorca in Spain, star. Pictures surfaced showing the Texas native, her friend Bianca Butti, and her 1-year-old daughter Oonagh Paige Heard. It’s hard to know if this Spanish destination is just a vacation for her or a new place to call home.

After the Depp/Heard verdict was made, the actress of 36 years was owed millions by Depp. Her lawyer told her that she could no longer afford to pay the damages to her ex. Due to the severity of the verdict, she plans to appeal it. Social media is the new buzzword That could have possibly led to Pirates of the Caribbean star’s win.

If Amber Heard can’t pay Depp and his legal team may decide whether or not they will continue to pursue Heard’s debt. Or maybe a new deal could go through where they ask instead of Heard’s silence about certain issues addressed during the trial and to drop the appeal. In an apparent effort to pay her debts She quietly sold her Southern California home Over $1 million. If Depp’s legal team doesn’t let go of the money Heard owes, problems between the ex-couple could continue for a long time.

Johnny Depp has got plenty going for him after the trial, as he’s set to play King Louis XV in Jeanne Du Barry Also Jeff Beck, guitarist, collaborated Rock album 18It was released in July. In terms of Amber Heard’s career, she’s set to appear in Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom , reprising her role as Aquaman’s love interest Mera after She “fought”It’s very hard to stay in the film. . In her works, she also wrote a supernatural thriller set in 19th century America called In the FireA story about a young couple and their autistic son. The boy experiences fears from local priests and the village villagers that he is being possessed by devils. Once Heard’s legal drama with Depp starts to simmer down, she’ll hopefully get her career back on the right track.