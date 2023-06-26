Amber Heard case: One of Johnny Depp’s siblings makes rare public appearance

Johnny Depp’s family and siblings tend to stay out of the public eye, but his older sister made a rare appearance during his 2022 defamation case against his former wife Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp has been covered in great detail by the press and public since he made his debut on big screens in 1980. Depp’s eldest child, Lily-Rose, has even become something of a star herself, with her appearance in HBO’s The Idol continuing to make headlines.

Aside from Lily-Rose, however, we know little about the rest of Depp’s family. Seen together, his siblings tend to maintain a low profile. His older sister however made an appearance in public in 2022. Here’s what we know about Depp’s siblings and his relationship with Christi Dembrowski.

Johnny Depp’s older sister appeared in court in 2022

Last year’s defamation case between Depp and his former wife Amber Heard was a historic one. Social media coverage was so constant that it made it impossible for any internet user to remain unaware of this legal case. Every speech, every testimony, and each piece of evidence were dissected, and then turned into memes.

So much was the gravity of the situation, each party presented testimonies from loved ones and family members, including a rather emotional appeal from Depp’s older sister, Christi Dembrowski, whom many people may not have heard of otherwise.

Addressing the courtroom on April 13, 2022, (around halfway through the case), Christi made a particularly uncommon appearance in front of the world’s media, as she testified about her experience of Depp and Heard’s past relationship.

Dembrowski attempted to defend her younger brother, telling the courts that Heard had once described Depp as “an old fat man” and that the pair had fallen out when Depp was offered a fashion contract that Heard believed she was more deserving of.

Christi did, however, concede that she had confided in Heard that she was concerned about Depp's physical and mental state at the time.

Dembrowski is also Depp’s manager

Though she is not often in the limelight, Christi has been influential in Depp’s career from behind the scenes.

During the defamation case, it was confirmed that she works as Depp’s personal manager. Though exact specifications of her role have never been made public, Depp has a talent manager in Jack Whigham (as of 2022, at least), meaning it is assumed that his sister handles Depp’s personal affairs, while Whigham likely operates in a more professional capacity.

Christi is also the president of Depp’s movie production company, Infinitum Nihil, a company that Depp founded in 2004 that has gone on to produce several feature-length projects.

Depp founded IN.2 Film in 2021. It is a sister-company to Infinitum Nil. IN.2 was given its first credit for co-production on Jeanne Du Barry, a 2023 historical drama film.

Johnny Depp’s other siblings and family like to stay out of limelight

While Christi has played an active role in her brother’s career, Depp’s other two siblings are far more detached from Hollywood life.

Depp shares his mother with Debbie Depp. Debbie was reported to be living in Kentucky where she is employed as a school teacher.

Johnny’s other sibling is Daniel Depp. Daniel received a Palme d’Or nomination back in 1997 for his writing contributions to The Brave – an independent movie starring Johnny, based on a Gregory Mcdonald novel of the same name.

Daniel currently focuses his attention on Google Books Writers of fiction And divides his life between California and the south of France.