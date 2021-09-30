Amazon’s best deals for today, September 29th

Unless you’ve been living under a literary rock since 2002, you have probably heard of Lauren Weisberger’s smash success novel The Devil Wears Prada, which was later turned into one of the most iconic films of the 2000s.

If you loved that book, check out the author’s latest, Where the Grass Is Green and the Girls Are Pretty, which follows the story of Peyton, a news anchor known by millions across the country for her perfect highlights and “Botox-smoothed skin. ” The plot intersects with her glitzy sister who also has it all until a single lie threatens to unravel everything.

USA Today claims it, “Goes down like an ice-cold guilty pleasure on a hot beach-reading day,” so grab it today for just $3.99 and let yourself get lost in this drama-filled tale for a few hours.