Amazon’s best deals for today, September 24th

By Brandon Pitt
In addition to our regular roundups of top picks and favorite items, we want to show you the best deals out there right now. Here are our favorite deals available on Amazon for a limited time only, so buy them now to save big before they’re gone!

Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin Queen – Silver Grey Silk Pillowcase 2 Pack 20×30 inches – Satin Pillow Cases Set of 2 with Envelope Closure

This isn’t the first time we’ve recommended these exact pillowcases, and surely it won’t be the last. They’re amazing for your hair, skin, and they stay cool while you sleep. And let’s not forget they look gorgeous and come in a variety of colors! Buy now and you’ll pay just $6.50 each for the queen size.

imarku Chef Knife

High-carbon stainless is the correct metal to keep around when you’re looking for a chef knife that will slice and dice your ingredients with ease. Order this beauty with its ergonomic handle, multi-purpose functionality, and ultra-sharp edge and today only, you’ll save 32%.

Roll Up Dish Drying Rack

This roll-up drying rack is the perfect way to save space in compact kitchens. Instead of a large, unwieldy rack that takes up permanent space on your countertop, you can simply break this one out when it’s time to wash up then stick it under the sink or in a drawer when you need it out of the way. Save nearly half the price on this product if you buy today.

Daily Probiotics for Women & Men with 60 Billion CFU

“This is the best probiotic, especially for the price,” one reviewer writes about these affordable and top-rated probiotics. They continue, “After taking a cheap gummy probiotic for 2 months with no change, I opted to do some research on why some work and some don’t and it’s all about quality… I’m over a month in and let me tell you, my digestive system has never been happier. I had no idea how much gut health affected overall health.”

Try them for yourself today and save 38% off the original price, or even more if you sign up for the subscribe and save option.

Majestic Pure Himalayan Salt Body Scrub with Lychee Oil

As the company states, “Himalayan salt is known for its impressive nutrient profile, which includes high trace amounts of calcium, magnesium, potassium, copper & iron,” but what really draws us to this is the exfoliating power of a salt and oil scrub that feels lush and makes skin glow. Get this pink delight for less than $10 by ordering now

