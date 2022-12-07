Amazon shoppers warned by a text fraud that could overtake your iPhone

People are looking for good deals this Christmas and SCAMMERS have taken over.

The usual suspects are bogus texts, each with their own tactic.

1 The fraudster will be able to control all your devices once the app has been installed Credit: Alamy

The scammers know that Amazon is a popular place to buy gifts, and they are well aware of this fact.

The text begins by saying that you ordered something very expensive but have not ordered it.

You should be alarmed if you are looking for big-ticket items.

Don’t let this fool you.

Tech Radar They were willing to be tested to find out what these thieves are up to.

It was clear that the person at the other end tried to fake legitimacy by asking questions like your name and the order number.

These men then suggest multiple orders have come from far away locations, another tactic to scare people.

Con artists then claim that you cannot resolve it by using the Amazon Secure Server.

This is an extremely well-known service, AnyDesk. IT personnel at businesses around the globe use it a lot.

This tech lets you remotely manage your devices – it appears that the cyberthief has used the technology to gain access to your gadgets.

After that they are able to look around, and even open almost anything.

Do not panic if an Amazon message arrives to you for an order you did not place.

If you are unsure, check out the official channels such as Amazon’s website.

Amazon will not ask you for an app to solve such a problem.

