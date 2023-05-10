Amazon rushes to sell popular laptop, $2100 for $1000.

AMAZON has a great deal on laptops from popular brands.

This shopping platform is currently offering an amazing 52 percent discount on a Lenovo thinkbook with excellent reviews.

1 Amazon customers can save over $1000 when they buy this laptop Amazon

Amazon currently sells a Lenovo ThinkBook 15.6″ with touchscreen at $999.98.

Original listing price was $ 2,099.99.

Customers can therefore save up to $1100.01 from the original cost.

Amazon offers free shipping and returns on all products.

Lenovo ThinkBook with 15.6″ touchscreen available on Amazon at $999.98 Here you can buy

This listing will state: “All items are original from manufacturer.” “1-Year Limited Warranties.”

Laptop comes with 16GB and 512GB.

The screen is bright and anti-glare.

Most read in Phones & Gadgets

The laptop also includes Windows 11 as well as a webcam, making it perfect for home-based work.

This lightweight device is ideal for travelling, as it weighs only 3.74 pounds.

The battery is said to last up to 6 hours before the device needs to be recharged.

Amazon customers have given this laptop 4.1 stars out of five possible.

A verified customer review states: “I purchased this for my wife. It is a perfect computer. The features are great and the processor is very fast.

I have no complaints, except that my wife’s computer is superior to mine.

A happy customer also wrote, “I love the new laptop!!

Prices in this article may not be accurate at present.

Do your research prior to making any purchase.