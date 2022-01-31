Amazon Reviews of this $42 Deep V Neck Cocktail Dress have 5,500 5-Star Five-Star Reviews

Are you still unsure whether or not to purchase this product? You can read the reviews of other Amazon shoppers.

“It fit like a glove and was very well made. I hate ordering clothes online because you never know how they will fit, but I’m so glad I took a chance. I received compliments all night long.”

“Really elegant. This is form fitting and makes a beautiful hourglass out of your figure.”

“This is seriously the BEST dress I’ve ever had! So glad I purchased it, got sooooo many compliments!! It is very low cut, but get a VS plunge bra and it doesn’t show at all. Felt super glamorous all night.”

“This dress is my all-time favorite amazon purchase EVER. It makes me feel like a goddess model. The cloth is stretchy but thick, hugs my curves, hides all my lumps and bumps, and looks amazing but is still so comfy. I went out with some friends for a bachelorette party and the other girls all asked for the link to buy it.”

“Trust me, get this dress. This dress is awesome! The fabric is nice and thick, so there’s minimal VPL. It fits amazing. I got so many compliments. The rust red is a beautiful, expensive-looking red. I also plan to purchase it in the blush color and black. I have a more athletic build but I’m currently sporting a little extra baby weight. This dress did not betray my belly pouch. So happy with it!”

“Rarely do I ever take the time to leave a review but with this dress, I just had to —- JUST BUY IT!! Fits beautifully and feels so sexy but still modest. I can’t wait to wear it to a wedding soon! Tip: I bought some shapewear (Spanx) and that helped give me a nice smooth hourglass figure in this dress. 10/10 recommend!”

