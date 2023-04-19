Amazon Prime Video Subscribers get an upgrade for free – your television will be instantly improved

AMAZON’s Prime Video now has a feature that rivals Netflix.

The ‘doom loop’ is over. You turn up the volume hoping to hear the muffled voices, but the background noise still overwhelms them.

1 Dialogue Boost will be indicated on the details page of each program or film. Amazon

This is usually the case with movies, as they are mixed in cinemas but not always adapted for home viewing.

Amazon’s audio menu, with its Low to High boosts is perfect for such moments.

Artificial intelligence (AI), a technology used by the tech giant, has been deployed to separate audio from speech and increase its volume.

This means only that the audio gets louder, without any background music.

Prime Video users have expressed their delight at this feature. “I can hear dialogue in some scenes, but not others. I turn up the sound only to be blown away by loud music when the scene changes,” a Prime Video customer wrote on Twitter.

Another customer tweeted: “So I can boost the dialogue, turn down the overall sound–and watch a movie *without* having to turn it down every time it starts in with far-too-loud scoring, then turn it back to normal again for ensuing dialogue? AWESOME.”

The good news is that it’s not necessary to use subtitles. They are only needed when the background music or noise overpowers conversations.

Josh Wade, an avid horror-movie fan on Twitter, responded to the film by writing: “Good.” I’m tired of reading.”

Amazon states that Dialogue Boost will benefit those who are hard to hare.

Prime users without smart TVs can also benefit from this feature, which is typically found in higher-tech televisions.

The feature is currently only available on a select number of titles, such as Amazon Originals The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Harlem or movies like Being The Ricardos and The Big Sick.

Dialogue Boost can be found on the details pages of each program or film.

Amazon will integrate Dialogue Boost into more titles in the second half of this year.

