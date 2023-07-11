Amazon Prime Day 2023: 7 memes that sum up the stress of Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is fast approaching and shoppers have been channeling their excitement by creating some hilarious memes.

Amazon Prime members can get some great deals at this annual event. There are a lot of deals to be had on everything from video games, consoles, TVs and entertainment technology. But even with major discounts, some are already expressing trepidation about the amount they’ll spend over Prime Day. Why not use humor to calm your nerves?

Amazon Prime Day memes will make you laugh and get excited about the event

Ahead of this year’s Amazon Prime Day, which is actually a two-day event over July 11 and 12, customers readying themselves for the sale have been sharing memes in anticipation.

Some retailers are taking advantage of this sales day to market their businesses.

Amazon Joins Prime Day Memes

It’s not just netizens who are poking fun at the approaching day of sales. Amazon Prime’s social media team has been joining in on the jokes. They seem to know the feeling of panic that we feel when bargain hunting.

Prime Day is really all about the Transformers icon.

Other netizens are using the opportunity Amazon Prime Day brings to unearth some memes about Transformers‘ Optimus Prime.

Some have joked that the annual sale is making Prime Day “too commercial” and that it is taking attention away from what the day is “really about,” that being Optimus Prime himself.

The memes use an image from The Transformers: The Movie, in which Optimus prime dies when Megatron shoots him a few times.

Safe to say this isn’t a favorite memory of nostalgic Transformers fans but the memes at least provide some comic relief.