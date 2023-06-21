Amazon Prime Day 2019: What You need to know

Good blender Hard to find. Nutribullet is a brand you can trust. This blender is powerful, easy-to-use device that gets the job done quickly. The bundle comes with the motor base and blender, lid, tamper. It also includes a 32 oz, 24 oz, to-go cup lids and recipe book.

Amazon has received over 11100 5-star reviews for the blender. A customer even wrote: “THIS BLENDER is AMAZING.” The set-up was perfect for me as I was searching for an affordable blender that would also blend seeds. It’s great to be able make a large batch or just one cup of smoothies depending on what the weather is like. This set is great for anyone!”