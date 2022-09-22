Amazon Names Albert Cheng Vice President of Prime Video, US

Tom O'Brien
Amazon promoted Albert Cheng to the new role of vice-president of Prime Video, US. He was previously COO and cohead of Television at Amazon Studios.

Prime Video & Amazon Studios senior vice president Mike Hopkins SVP, Prime Video & Amazon Studios announced the news in an email sent to staffers.

“Albert will become the single-threaded leader overseeing our Prime Video business in the United States, with responsibility for the P&L and revenue growth, and for driving and improving performance. He will continue his leadership of US and Global tentpole programming strategy and consumer insights,”Hopkins wrote.

Cheng will also oversee Prime Video brand strategy, brand social, influencer marketing, marketing operations, media and audience insights, and will be responsible for customer acquisition, retention, and engagement with Prime Video’s entertainment hub across SVOD, AVOD, and Marketplace.

Hopkins said that Hopkins was right. “You will be hearing more soon on how Albert is going to organize his team and how the Studios COO role and Studios content marketing organization will be structured. This is a critical role, requiring the ability to think big and to deliver operational results. I can’t think of anyone better than Albert to take it on. Please join me in congratulating him on his new role.”

Jennifer Salke, the head of Amazon Studios, elevated Cheng to the position of COO last October. She had been cohead of television for three years with Vernon Sanders.

Salke sent a memo to the staff that he had written at the time. “Albert’s exceptional creative insights and business skills have played a huge part in getting us to where we are today.”

