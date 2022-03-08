Amazon is Selling ‘God of War TV Series’

Amazon Prime Video is in discussions to purchase a “God of War”Sony Pictures Television and PlayStation Productions adapt live-action TV series. Varietyhe has learned.

There has yet to be a deal for the project that is based upon the popular Santa Monica Studio-produced PlayStation video game. The potential series is from “The Expanse”Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus were the creators “The Wheel of Time” showrunner Rafe Judkins.

Per PlayStation’s officially description for “God of War,” “Staring with the release of ‘God of War’ in 2005 on PlayStation 2, Santa Monica Studio has created seven games across multiple platforms. Up to the most recent release in 2018, the franchise focused on Kratos’ journey in the Greek world, following a path of vengeance as a result of being tricked into killing his family by the Olympian gods. Now, living as a man outside the shadow of the gods, Kratos must adapt to unfamiliar lands, unexpected threats, and a second chance at being a father. Together with his son Atreus, the pair will venture into the brutal Norse wilds and fight to fulfill a deeply personal quest.”

Should the “God of War” show land at Amazon, it would mark the latest in a line of TV series based on video games that are either in the works or in production, including Amazon’s “Fallout”Adaptation from “Westworld” creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, HBO’s “The Last of Us” (based on another PlayStation property), Paramount Plus’s upcoming “Halo,”Anthony Mackei-led “Twisted Metal” at Peacock and Netflix’s “Resident Evil” project.

Reps from Sony Pictures Television, and Amazon Studios declined to comment.

Deadline reported the first time that Amazon was interested in the acquisition. “God of War”Television series.