Amazon is offering a surprise $10 cash bonus for customers as part of its efforts to reduce costs. Find out how you can get your money.

AMAZON is offering a deal to those who are looking to get rich quick. However, the offer comes with some conditions.

Customers can get $10 off their order if you pick it up in person instead of shipping to your address.

Unknown number of Amazon Prime members received an offer that applies to purchases valued at $25 and more.

The purchase can be collected at a number of different locations such as Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh and Kohl’s.

Reuters reports that Dean Maciuba is a New York-based shipping consultant who was selected for the offer.

According to the expert, encouraging customers towards a pick-up location was “a huge opportunity for Amazon” to lower delivery costs.

The new agreement could also help consumers learn to return goods directly to companies.

The tech giant has recently started charging buyers $1 for returning packages to UPS Stores if an Amazon Partner location is closer to the delivery address.

“We always offer a free option for customers to return their item,” an Amazon spokesperson told The U.S. Sun.

“If a customer would prefer to return their item at a UPS Store when there is a free option closer to their delivery address, a very small amount of customers may incur a $1 fee.”

Amazon’s quick shipping options and return policy has delighted customers for years.

After a period of rapid growth, the leadership makes some decisions to lower costs.

Last year Prime members saw their subscription costs increase, including the benefits of free shipping.

Amazon grocery shoppers must also reach a certain minimum purchase threshold before they can receive free delivery.

To avoid receiving multiple packages, customers are encouraged to choose that their orders arrive all on the same weekday.

For orders below $25, the fee to receive same-day expedited delivery is now higher.

Some Amazon customers may find the changes disappointing, but they can also see a bright side – some consumers will be able to get cash rewards for supporting this new model.

Amazon was contacted for comment by the U.S. Sun and more information on when to expect this deal.