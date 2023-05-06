Amazon Duggar Family Secrets premiere date: Amazon Shiny Happy People

Shiny Happy People, Duggar Family Secrets, a docuseries to be aired on Amazon, has finally been given a date. The premiere date for the show appears to be this year. Press invites have been issued.

Shiny Happy People – Duggar Family Secrets

People are a lot more open-minded than you think. First heard of the DocuseriesIt was announced that all the Duggars and Bates families, as well the Welcome To Plathville group, would be included. Then, perhaps the “secret” The first to fall will only be one. When the announcement was made, Josh still had to wait for his sentence.TLC had canceled Counting On. and UPTv dropped Bringing Up Bates While Welcome to Plathvile aired more seasons, it seems the appetite for large families living their Christian lives lost some flavor with the networks.

Shiny Happy people will be produced by the same team that did the LuLaRich investigations. So, it’s unlikely to reveal all flowers and purity. Actually, it’s not known for certain, but the general feeling is that the docuseries might dig into the families from the angle of being cultists. Given the conviction of Josh Duggar, perhaps it’s not going to paint Jim Bob Duggar is shown in a positive light.

Shiny Happy People – New Info

To be commended for providing the information about Amazon’s docuseries, we have to go to Redditor Megalodon481 Who dug up and revealed it to the Duggar Snark Community. On Friday, the post noted that Megalodon hadn’t heard anything for ages, so they reached out directly to the “Variety” Writer who announced the series over a years ago. Unexpectedly, it was the writer “actually responded.” This is amazing, considering that potential sequels to the first story are in the planning stage right now.

According to reports, Duggar Family Secrets: Shiny Happy people is soon going to be released. “Press Junket,” The media were invited. This will happen later in the month. In fact, the timing seems amazing, as it’s not long to go before more info comes out. It was noted in the post that the invite stated it would take place on “Thursday, May 11.” By then, we hope that Counting On fans will receive a few additional spoilers.

Shiny Happy People – Duggar Family Secrets Premiere Date

The invite states that Shiny Happy People is scheduled to premiere on June 20, 2023. TLC’s viewers responded in comments. Interestingly enough, kateaurthur12 was the writer who originally wrote the story. “They had just started production when it was announced. A year and a half for an investigative docuseries isn’t actually long!”

U/mocireland1991 responded by saying “Oh cool…Great to hear a bit more about it. Surprised they’re throwing the duggars name straight in it 😮. What’s the chances famy was interviewed 🤡.”

Deadline has yet to announce the exact date of the premiere and still lists it as TBA. U/Megaladone said in the comments that “Of course, with media, release dates are not set in stone. Studios sometimes delay stuff.”

Keep up to date with everything that is happening at the The Counting on Right now, there are alums. Duggar Family updates are posted here frequently. News, updates, and spoilers.