Amazon and Some Drug Stores Now Ration Emergency Contraceptives. This includes Plan B.

Amazon and some drug store chains are beginning to ration purchases of emergency contraception after seeing a significant increase in purchases of the birth control in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

An Amazon representative told CNN on Tuesday they had put in place a temporary quantity limit of three units per week, per customer, on emergency contraceptive pills, including Plan B.

Rite Aid has also restricted customers from purchasing emergency contraception to only three units. Anyone who tries to buy more than three units online receives a message that states “The requested qty (quantity) exceeds the maximum qty allowed in shopping cart.” 

CVS temporarily limited purchases of two main emergency contraception brands, Plan B and Aftera, but one day later removed the purchase limits. CNN sales was told by a spokesperson of the company that they removed the purchase restrictions because sales had stabilized. 

Limiting emergency contraception purchases comes after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24. Following the ruling, several states enacted trigger laws to effectively ban abortions.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynologists states that emergency contraception reduces the chances of getting pregnant after unprotected sexual activity or birth control failure. It can also be used after someone has been raped.

