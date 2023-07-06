Amazon Alexa became a tool for possible stalkers

Alexa please play “Every Breath YouTake” by The Police. What happens if an Amazon Alexa becomes a conduit to a stalker? Keep reading.

What can we learn from this? Terminator It’s not that machines can be trusted but, when they learn to think for themselves, they turn against us. How can we possibly blame these machines? I feel like we humans are stumbling around for a long time. Perhaps we should hand over the reins to machines. The agreement would have to be mutual.

It’s not okay to hack someone’s Amazon Alexa and do anything suspicious. The woman we think is named LaurenBut goes by @couponingwithcraylolo TikTok dropped several terrifying videos of a stalker possibly breaking into Alexa. The story is filled with everything: recordings of voice, videos of another person’s bedroom, and useless police. We’ll see what happens when Alexa attempts to do something. One White Female someone.

Alex will be watching every breath, and move that you make.

Lauren was seriously worried that her Alexa could be hacked. All started after she heard sounds coming from her room. “I believed I left my music playing. Lauren replied, “I did not.” Lauren said, “I did not.”

Lauren said that the picture was so vivid, she compared it to a Facetime video call. I was watching someone, while someone else was also looking at me. The person at the other end of the line was playing music in his or her bedroom. It’s probably time to throw out our old electronics. That includes the Nokia that we have been keeping just in case.

Lauren did not start a bonfire or throw Alexa on it. Instead, she unplugged her device quickly and turned her camera so that it faced out of her window. Lauren, for the next half hour told Amazon Support that it was happening and she thought she had been hacked. The Bluetooth devices are linked to Alexa and it stated… Russ’s room. Who is Russ? Lauren was also clueless.

Even worse. Lauren checked the history of her recorded voice and discovered that it had been used multiple times to construct a sentence. “You can listen to them… tell another Alexa from mine to turn on my Blink Camera, and other things.” Someone needs to come in and perform an exorcism. Amazon said to leave the Alexa on so that they can investigate. This is an incredibly traumatic situation.

Lauren filed a police report — but not with the band The Police, of course.

The aforementioned is a followup TikTokLauren confessed that she’d filed a report with the police and received advice from commenters to call up the FBI. She said she would look into the matter but hoped Amazon would get back to her. Lauren has now turned off the comments regarding her Alexa videos, but she took time to reply to some.

At least one person seemed to be concerned that Lauren’s camera, pointing out the window of her home, would give away some kind of hint as to where she lives. Lauren explained that the woods are literally outside her window. She said they could enjoy all of nature. Lauren tells anyone that thought that the hacker was “accidentally” dropping into her computer that this is impossible, as all of Lauren’s electronics have that feature turned off.

Lauren revealed that the Blink Camera behind Alexa is one of her most shocking revelations. That means whoever tried to activate it with her voice knew exactly where it was. Lauren explains, “That is how I knew this wasn’t an accident.”

Lauren was asked to explain why she owns an Alexa. She jumped right back into TikTok. New Video Where she specifically addressed this. She finds that it increases her productivity. Lauren, who describes herself as hyperactive, said that alarms help her stay focused. In regards to the camera, Lauren literally used it for an alarm clock.

Lauren has finally received an Amazon Update.

The aforementioned is a Fourth TikTok regarding the Alexa hackLauren sent me an Amazon update. Lauren was “surprised” by the length of time it took Amazon to contact her. Lauren said, “It was a few weeks but I also felt confused. I was told by the person who answered that they’d call me. However, they didn’t. The only correspondence has been via email.”

Amazon really didn’t have much to say. Amazon told Lauren that she received a call from the mother of her roommate at some point. Lauren said that this does not explain why Russ’s Bedroom was connected to her Bluetooth. Then they told me that the recordings I heard were mine, and it was. Amazon missed the memo that Lauren didn’t actually record herself. They simply didn’t care. This doesn’t seem right You may also like Amazon.