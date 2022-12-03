Amazing plan to build FLOATING CITY, with underground streets and subterranean roads for the submarines.

STUNNING designs have been released for an incredible floating city, complete with streets that are navigable by submarines.

If constructed, this would be the most ambitious urban development project ever.

The first plans were published by the design agency in 2015. AT Design OfficeIt is anticipated that the Dawan District, Guangdong Hong Kong and Macau will be home to this building.

The city’s most basic form would consist of a precast concrete body measuring 150m long by 30m wide.

The floating city will be built far off the mainland and would include a large cruise terminal terminal, small yacht marina, and docks for civil submarines.

The floating city would be connected by water and underwater highways.

AT Design Office has offices in England, China and Hong Kong. It was commissioned by CCCC-FHDI, a Chinese construction company, to design a floating island measuring four miles.

The futuristic city mockups may look like something out of Science Fiction, but they’re not as impossible as you might think.

CCCC/FHDI used the same technology to construct its 31-mile bridge linking three Chinese cities, Macau, Hong Kong and Zhuhai.

“Part of that bridge is an underwater tunnel, which is joined by a 150-metre-long precast concrete box,” architect Slavomir Siska explained.

“The mega box is cast on a nearby island and floated to site before being connected,” He continued.

“We were appointed to work with the engineer to come up with a masterplan for a 10-square-kilometre floating island that can be built with the same technology,” He said.

Originally called Floating City the proposal consisted of a number of modules in hexagonal shapes that were linked to form one organism. It was the largest floating structure ever constructed.

It would also include a transportation network of submarines and yachts as well as an entertainment and floating hotel complex.

It is hoped that the city will be able to grow its food supply and recycle waste efficiently by creating farms, hatcheries, and garbage collection areas.

Siska added: “The project offered an opportunity to develop a new urban nucleus of world-class residential, commercial and cultural facilities, as well as to promote a zero-carbon, energy-efficient and self-sufficient city.”

Before being flung out onto the water via a dock, modules are prefabricated at a factory.

Two so-called designers promised to deliver “public green belts” For recreation or sports, there are two options: one that is on the surface of water and one that is underwater.

A chimney would provide natural ventilation and light through the middle of the vertical garden.

An underwater hotel would be part of the amusement park, with an open-air stage at its top.

AT Design Office promoted the project by stating: “Our proposal development and associated infrastructure design will have positive impacts on society as well as the economy.

The design of the building will address long-term infrastructure needs and sustain development. It will also provide new possibilities for education, leisure, and employment to build a diverse, vibrant and sustainable economy.

The future of this amazing project is not yet known.

This floating city was part the 2017 Shenzhen Biennale Outer Exhibition.

Many architects now plan floating cities in response to rising sea levels.

The Maldives has just launched plans for its first floating city in India Ocean. There will be space for 5,000 homes.

Designers hope that the new city, which is only a fifteen-minute boat ride away from Male capital, will have the capacity to host as many as 22,000 people. They also plan on creating space for bars, hotels and shops for tourists.

In the meantime, plans for a South Korean floating city were revealed earlier in the year.

Oceanix Busan’s ambitious plans include housing for as many as 12,000 people and a variety of other amenities. “flood-proof infrastructure that rises with the sea”.

And stunning plans for a £6.8billion turtle-shaped super-structure dubbed the terayacht have also been released.

It would measure 550m in length and be 610m wide at its broadest point.

According to Lazzarini’s Italian designers, its peak could hold up to 60,000 people, including shopping centres and hotels.

