Amanza Smith Granted Sole Custody of Kids as Ex-Husband Remains MIA
By Tom O'Brien
Amanza Smith is officially a single mom.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, the Selling Sunset star was granted sole legal and physical custody of daughter Noah and son Braker during a legal hearing on Wednesday, Sept. 29. 

The documents state that Amanza’s ex-husband, Ralph Brown, did not appear in court for the custody hearing, nor has he been involved in the case for two years.

In a statement to E! News, Amanza stated, “I’m relieved that this long process is over, it’s been incredibly hard on me and especially the children.”

“We will never be ‘over’ the absence of their father,” she continued, “but hopefully we can move forward in a more positive way now that we are unhindered by the legal obstacles that prevented me from making the decisions that are best for us as a family of three.”

Amanza’s representatives from Jane Owen PR noted that this “incredibly difficult process was sadly necessary,” as the reality star was prevented from fully supporting her children because she shared joint custody with Ralph. 

