Amanda Nunes net worth assures UFC fighter a comfortable retirement

Amanda Nunes announced her retirement from the UFC after she defeated Irene Aldana. But what is her current net worth?

UFC fans celebrated Amanda Nunes’ win against Irene Aldana. The UFC announced that this was her final match after the victory.

The decision shocked her fans, and their reactions were quickly shared on social networks.

Amanda Nunes’ net worth explored

As per A Few ReportsAmanda’s net worth is estimated at $4 million. From a young age, Amanda’s interest lay in sports and she even dreamt about becoming a soccer player.

She decided, however, to go into professional fighting. She was initially rebuffed by her family, who believed it wasn’t the right thing for a female. Amanda was soon accepted by her family as an athlete.

Prime MMA Championship 2 was her first fight in 2008. She lost her first fight, but with some training she was able to recover and win her other five matches.

Amanda became well known in the business very quickly. In 2013, she made her debut in the UFC. In this fight, she won a couple of times and lost a bunch. She announced her retirement on June 11.

Why has she retired?

Amanda will be retiring from the game to spend more time with her family and wife in Brazil. She announced her retirement shortly after winning against Irene.

In a statement, she spoke of her decision. The following are some of the ways to get in touch with each other: “Tonight is a perfect night to retire and live happy forever. She can’t take it anymore. My mother has asked me for a long time to stop. Right now, I’ve decided to spend more quality time with my Brazilian family. I left them so long ago to pursue this journey.”

Dana White also broke his silence on Amanda’s retirement and said: “I’m not shocked that she retired. I’ve been saying for a while that she made a lot of money and her life is a lot different than it was 10 years ago. I’m definitely happy for her, would I like to see her stick around and do some more? Absolutely. She’s been incredible to work with and she’s been such a great champion.”

Fans react to her exit

Many people expressed that she had made the right decision, while others said it was a huge loss if she left UFC.

One fan wrote: “Amanda Nunes dominated Aldana and then retired with two belts to her name. What a perfect ending to an amazing career.”

Another added: “I’m shocked! Amanda Nunes just announced that she is retiring from UFC. What a huge loss for the MMA community.”

“She’s gone out on top. The way it should be done, going out on your own terms,” remarked another.

“Happy retirement to the woman goat and one of the best fighters to ever do it,” wrote one more.