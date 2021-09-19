Amanda Knox says being whipped by dominatrix was a ‘very positive experience’

Amanda Knox says being whipped by dominatrix was a 'very positive experience'
By Brandon Pitt
CLEARED murder suspect Amanda Knox has told how she stripped to a thong before being whipped by a dominatrix on a cross.

She said she was doing research for a podcast and found it a “very, very positive experience”.

Cleared murder suspect Amanda Knox has told how she stripped to a thong before being whipped by a dominatrix on a cross

Cleared murder suspect Amanda Knox has told how she stripped to a thong before being whipped by a dominatrix on a crossCredit: AFP or licensors

The American author, 34, was wrongly convicted and spent almost four years in jail over the 2007 murder of British student Meredith Kercher, 21, in Perugia, Italy.

Speaking in her latest podcast, she told how she took part in the dominatrix session while researching what “good sex games look like”.

She said: “A part of me was worried the tabloids would find out.

“That it would be yet another headline about Foxy Knoxy and sex games.”

