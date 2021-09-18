Amanda Holden shares secret behind ageless figure after wowing fans with bikini snaps

Amanda Holden has confessed just what it is she does that keeps her looking so fabulous.

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden is known for posting Instagram selfies in a skimpy outfit. These photos show off her amazing shape.

Amanda, 50 years old, looks amazing for her age. As she discussed her new role with Revive Collagen, Amanda shared her secret to her stunning appearance.

Admitting that a little of what you love in moderation is the way to go, she told Hello!Hello!







(Image: Instagram/ @noholdenback)



“Enjoy the taste of a nice full Brie and a fatty old salty butter with massive lumps of sea salt in it.

“But just don’t have it on everything every meal, put a bit on your jacket potato, and then that’s it for the day. It’s all about enjoying the little things.”

Amanda, who is mother to two daughters, often wows fans with her stunning social media snaps.







(Image: Instagram/ @noholdenback)



She recently enjoyed a family trip away and documented her vacation on Instagram via a series of smoking-hot bikini snaps.

The TV presenter has stated that she believes it’s important to indulge in some of her favorite things, because life is too short for permanent dieting.

She explained: “You have to enjoy life. I had a friend once who didn’t make it to her 50s and her biggest regret was that she spent her life on a diet.”







(Image: Channel 4 Picture Publicity)



The Heart FM radio presenter added: “I think a little bit of everything is fine.

“Life’s too short to do fat-free, sugar-free, alcohol-free.

“I don’t believe in half-fat anything, I have full-fat yoghurt, butter, and cheese. And I splurge on the weekends. I love wine.”

According to reports, Amanda converted to vegetarianism after being inspired and inspired by Morrisey from The Smiths.

Get the most recent showbiz news from Daily Star by signing up for one of our newsletters.