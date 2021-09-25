Amanda Holden, 50, flaunts killer legs as she shows off flexibility in skimpy outfit

Amanda Holden caused an internet storm as she dazzled the night away in a glittery moon.

The 50-year-old bombshell looked dynamite as she kicked back on the sparkling curved prop while giving Posh Spice a run for her money with her leg kick.

Posing up a storm, the Britain’s Got Talent judge showcased her flexibility in a skintight pair of glitzy trousers.

Her eye-popping bottoms were teamed with a champagne coloured high-neck top and towering strapped black heels.

The blonde haired TV star smiled for the camera as she wowed against a star studded backdrop and she looked glam as ever boasting immaculately groomed tresses and dramatic evening makeup.







(Image: Amanda showcased her flexibility in tight trousers)



Getting fans fired up, she captioned: “By the light of the silvery moon.”

Some of the Heart FM star’s following were quick to spot that Amanda had cleverly weaved in the Doris Day classic 1950’s film.

One person chimed: “My favourite film,” followed by an eye-popping emoji.

Her radio co-star and former Pussycat Dolls singer Ashley Roberts beamed: “What a star.”

Another online fan gushed: “Those legs of yours are lethal. Love those sparkly trousers. Proper little star.”







(Image: GC Images)



While others added: “Well aren’t you shining,” and “hotter than the sun”.

More recently, Amanda awarded herself a rare treat following a family holiday with husband and two daughters.

She decided that after years of working and being a mum, it was time for her to enjoy a solo holiday – with no one else to worry about except herself for a few days.

Sharing some snaps of herself enjoying a roaring sunset by the sea, she penned: “I’m a mummy, a daughter and a wife first and foremost …the next few days I get to spend on my own … just to be me!









“I mean …I am always me ..but I haven’t had time with me and absolutely no-one else for years and years. I am scared but looking forward to …doing nothing .. to wake up and only think of .. well..nobody but maybe me….. to read .. to swim….to count my freckles..

“I also know I’m lucky it’s only temporary…and after this last year I am looking forward to just having a think … before resuming normal service obvs.”