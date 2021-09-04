Amanda Gorman All Time Best Beauty Moments Inauguration Day!

Amanda Gorman Not-so-quietly, the beauty industry is becoming a major player. On January 20, 2021 — Inauguration Day — the 23-year-old solidified her status as one of the nation’s leading poets. Besides her captivating words, the California native’s fashion and glam have also become a hot topic of conversation.

The red Prada headband she wore to recite the poem is one of her most memorable beautiful moments. “The Hill We Climb” Washington, D.C. Before that, she was always bringing her best. Through the years, the activist’s debuted fun pops of eyeshadow in her inner corner and eye-catching hair accessories.

Estée Lauder is among those who have taken notice of the activist’s love of beauty. The beauty conglomerate, Estee Lauder, named Gorman its first-ever Global Changemaker on Thursday, September 2. Gorman shared the news to her 3.7 million Instagram followers by sharing a photo of Gorman in a purple tulle dress and matching eyeshadow.

“I am so proud to announce my partnership with one of the most iconic beauty brands in the world, @esteelauder to bring a new voice to beauty as their first-ever Global Changemaker!”Gorman wrote the caption. “I will also work with @esteelaudercompanies to inspire change, beginning with founding WRITING CHANGE, a new philanthropic initiative of The Estée Lauder Companies.”

She continued: “The Estée Lauder Companies will contribute $3 million to support The Writing Change initiative, helping to advance literacy as a pathway to equality, access and social change. It will support grassroots organizations dedicated to literacy both locally and globally. Together we will advance equality and social impact through supporting literacy globally.”

In celebration of Gorman’s activism work and her stellar taste in beauty, Us Weekly rounded up some of Gorman’s best glam moments. You can check them out.