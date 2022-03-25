Amanda Bynes Thanks Fans, Family After Conservatorship Ended

Amanda Bynes Thanks Fans, Family After Conservatorship Ended
By Tom O'Brien
In
NewsUSAViral

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes is a free woman after a judge in Ventura County, California, ruled on Tuesday that there was no longer any need for the conservatorship she’s been under since 2013.

The actress, who was not present at the ruling, is “excited” to pursue new endeavors, including her own fragrance line, she wrote in statement shared with People by her lawyer, David A. Esquibias.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” she said.

Amanda Bynes’ 9-Year Conservatorship ‘No Longer Needed,’ Judge Says

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can,” she concludes.

Ventura Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund stated: “The conservatorship is no longer needed or required. She has done everything the court has asked.” He also congratulated her and wished her “good luck,” People reports.

Bynes filed last month to end the conservatorship, which was put in place after exhibiting erratic behavior in 2013 such as setting a driveway on fire. Her mother Lynn has been her conservator since October 2014 and supported Amanda in her bid to end the arrangement, according to Tamar Arminak, an attorney for her parents.

Britney Spears to Write Tell-All Book in Deal Worth Up to $15 Million

In 2014, Bynes revealed in a since-deleted tweet that she had been diagnosed as bipolar but was “fine” as she was on medication and seeing both a psychologist and a psychiatrist weekly.

She came to fame as the star of “All That” and “The Amanda Show” on Nickelodeon and co-starred on The WB’s “What I Like About You,” with Jennie Garth. Her last acting credit was opposite Emma Stone in the 2010 comedy “Easy A.”

Latest News

Previous articleMeghan Markle news – Prince Harry wins the fight to keep details of security row secret after his claim that he was ‘not safe in UK’

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact