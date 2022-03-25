Amanda Bynes Thanks Fans, Family After Conservatorship Ended

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes is a free woman after a judge in Ventura County, California, ruled on Tuesday that there was no longer any need for the conservatorship she’s been under since 2013.

The actress, who was not present at the ruling, is “excited” to pursue new endeavors, including her own fragrance line, she wrote in statement shared with People by her lawyer, David A. Esquibias.

“Following today’s decision by the judge to terminate my conservatorship, I would like to thank my fans for their love and well wishes during this time. I would also like to thank my lawyer and my parents for their support over the last nine years,” she said.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter. I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can,” she concludes.

Ventura Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund stated: “The conservatorship is no longer needed or required. She has done everything the court has asked.” He also congratulated her and wished her “good luck,” People reports.

Bynes filed last month to end the conservatorship, which was put in place after exhibiting erratic behavior in 2013 such as setting a driveway on fire. Her mother Lynn has been her conservator since October 2014 and supported Amanda in her bid to end the arrangement, according to Tamar Arminak, an attorney for her parents.

In 2014, Bynes revealed in a since-deleted tweet that she had been diagnosed as bipolar but was “fine” as she was on medication and seeing both a psychologist and a psychiatrist weekly.

She came to fame as the star of “All That” and “The Amanda Show” on Nickelodeon and co-starred on The WB’s “What I Like About You,” with Jennie Garth. Her last acting credit was opposite Emma Stone in the 2010 comedy “Easy A.”