Amanda Bynes speaks out after she filed to end her conservatorship

Amanda BynesSocial media is back.

The ex-Nickelodeon star has reconnected with Instagram via a new account @amanda.bynes1986. Two weeks ago, she spoke to her fans after she had taken legal action against her nine-year-old conservatorship.

“What’s up, Instagram? Amanda Bynes here,” she said a selfie video Published March 7, 2008. “My court date is coming up in two weeks. I want to thank you all so much for your love and support. Peace out.”

Amanda, 35, has tagged multiple media outlets in the caption of this post, including E! News.

In late February, Amanda filed to terminate her conservatorship, which has been managed by her mother Lynn BynesSince its inception in 2013. It was in 2013 that the HairsprayFollowing legal and personal issues, the actress had to be admitted to 5150 psychiatric hospitals.

Her mom said that she was optimistic for her daughter’s future.

“Lynn is so incredibly proud of the progress Amanda has made over the last few years and is so excited about the next chapter in Amanda’s life,”Lynn’s attorney Tamar Arminak told E! News last month. “Based on the petition, and Amanda’s amazing progress, she completely supports Amanda’s request to terminate the conservatorship.”