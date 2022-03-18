Amanda Bynes: A Director once told her she ‘looked like a monster’

Get the Insider App You can choose from a personalized feed, summary mode or ad-free experience. Download the app Close icon A pair of crossed lines form an X. This indicates that you can close an interaction or dismiss a notification.

Amanda Bynes posted on Instagram, that a director once told Amanda she “looked like a monster.”

She claimed that she didn’t. “look great in paparazzi pictures”Because she’s “squinting in the sun.”

In a 2018 Paper magazine profile, she also addressed issues related to body image.

Amanda Bynes revealed in a Recent Instagram postsBecause of something she was told on a film set, she is very sensitive about how she looks.

“I once did a movie where the director told me that in certain lights, I looked like a monster,”The post was written by the 35-year old, along with a laughing face Emoji.

Bynes explained in the caption why she didn’t. “look great in paparazzi pictures”She is a good listener. “I’m squinting in the sun,”She spoke.

Bynes did no name the film’s title or director. However, in a 2018 Paper magazine interviewShe shared that she struggled with her appearance in the 2006 film “She’s The Man.”

“When the movie came out and I saw it,” she said, “I went into a deep



depression



Because I hated how I looked as a boy, I stayed with my baby for about 4-6 months.”

The “Hairspray” star called seeing herself as a character meant to pass as the opposite gender was “This was an extremely bizarre and out-of-body sensation.”

“She continued, “It just really put me in a funk.”





Amanda Bynes in 2010.



Amy Sussman/Getty Images BCBG Max Azria







Bynes also stated that she became addicted to Adderall when she saw an advertisement for it. “the new skinny pill”And described “how women were taking it to stay thin.”

“I was like, ‘Well, I have to get my hands on that,”At the time, Bynes stated. She stated that she had been to a psychiatrist, and was then feigned. “the symptoms of ADD.”

The former Nickelodeon star has been making headlines recently because on February 25 she filed to end the conservatorship that was granted to her mother in in 2013. The conservatorship was approved by a judge after Bynes’ doctor testified that Bynes had shown a good mental state. “lack of capacity to give consent for medical care,” People reported.