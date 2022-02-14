Amal Clooney Allegedly Forced George To Stop Drinking And Be Sober After Pancreatitis Emergency, Rumor Claimed

Did Amal Clooney force George Clooney into sobriety? Twelve months ago, Gossip Cop confronted a story about George putting the bottle away because Amal was scared after his bout of pancreatitis. Let’s look back on this story to see if there was anything to it.

‘Clooney’s Dry Spell Makes Amal’s Life Hell!’

According to the National Enquirer, an irritable George was arguing with Amal over his drinking habits. The Ocean’s Eleven star had a bout of pancreatitis after losing weight for Midnight Sky. Amal “convinced him to go cold turkey,” a source said, but sobriety has its hangups. “He’s feeling better and looks great, but he’s been a real pain in the butt. Even Amal is looking forward to when he can safely have a couple of drinks again,” a source concluded.

Gossip Cop pointed out how misleading this whole story was. George’s hospitalization had nothing to do with alcohol whatsoever. He’s got a highly successful tequila band, and there’s no sign that alcohol posed an issue in his marriage. Since George joked about drinking to cope with COVID-19 around this story’s release, we busted the story.

How Are They Doing?

George and Amal Clooney are still as strong as ever. The two were just honored with the Catalyst Award for the Clooney Foundation. Proudly accepting together, George said, “Our goal at the foundation is to free the innocent and punish the guilty. I think we’re both inspired by the young people out there challenging injustice in their communities, a new generation that won’t accept the status quo.”

George spent much of 2021 around alcohol. He directed Ben Affleck in The Tender Bar. George has admitted to being wary of putting the recovering alcoholic in a booze-filled setting, but it proved to be a wise decision. The film earned middling reviews, but Affleck picked up numerous nominations for his role.

Other Attacks On George And Amal

The Enquirer hasn’t ceased its bogus Clooney coverage quite yet. It later reported Amal was forcing George to give up Hollywood, yet he’s still a power player. It also labeled George stir-crazy from constant confrontations with Amal. If this tabloid had legitimate insight into this couple, then they would have gotten divorced years ago.

In the end, Gossip Cop was right to debunk this story. There’s no sign alcohol is an issue for the Clooneys, so this story was just hogwash.

