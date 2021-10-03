Alyssa Milano Says Uncle Is “Doing Well” After Heart Attack On Freeway

3RD UPDATE, 3:11 PM: Alyssa Milano has provided a positive update on her uncle Mitch Carp’s health status.

Carp, who suffered a heart attack on August 17th, was placed on life support.ThMilano said that he is now “doing well,”He was not a spokesman for the company. “probably needs open heart surgery.”

“I mean, he has a long road of recovery,”Entertainment Weekly interviewed her Friday. “[But] he’s out of the hospital, he’s home, he has care and they’re trying to build up his strength to get open heart surgery. So that’s kind of where we are now.”

She also stated that her uncle is now able spend quality time with her family after being discharged. “He came to my son’s baseball game the other day,”She shared. “I looked over and there was uncle Mitch sitting in the stands. That was really amazing.”

Carp had a major heart attack driving on a West Los Angeles highway the morning of 17Th. This caused him to lose consciousness, and he lost his foot on gas, leading to a collision. Milano was the front passenger in the car at that time and he claimed the events. “some of the most horrifying moments of my life.”

In retrospect, Milano says, she’s been “really good throughout this whole thing,”All things considered. “If you would’ve told me years ago, ‘You’re gonna get into a really bad accident. You’re gonna have to save this person’s life and it’s gonna be really scary.’ I would’ve told you, I don’t know if I could get through that,”She agreed. “But it’s true what they say about having this superhuman strength when it comes, when you need it, and this fight or flight thing that I was definitely in for a few days after too.”

According to the report of the California Highway Patrol, which we obtained on 17th, Milano was driving south in the #2 lanes of the 405, while Carp was going north. Her uncle was also traveling south. “started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack).”

Milano was able “to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane,” “with the assistance of a good Samaritan.” Sources told TMZ, which was first to report news of the accident, that Milano helped get the car under control by reaching over to the driver’s side and using her hand to hit the brakes. TMZ reported Milano giving CPR to her uncle while first responders arrived at the scene. She confirmed this in subsequent posts.

After being taken by Dave Bugliari, Milano was uninjured and left the accident site.

2nd Update, AUGUST 23, 2009 Alyssa Milano took to TikTok on Monday to offer another update on her uncle Mitch Carp’s health status, sharing that he is “on life support.”

Carp had a major heart attack on August 17th while driving along a West Los Angeles highway. He lost consciousness and was unable to keep his foot on the pedal, which led to a collision. Milano was sitting in the front passenger seat at the time. The events were called by Milano. “some of the most horrifying moments of my life.”

“Uncle Mitch is still in and out of consciousness,”Milano made these remarks in her video message. “The nurses at the UCLA Medical Center and the doctors are taking such incredible care of Uncle Mitch, but he’s got a long road ahead of him.”

She said that her uncle was also there “spiked a fever”On Sunday night, 103. “So, we think that there is an infection that he is also beating throughout all of this. But he is a fighter,”She spoke. “Uncle Mitch is a fighter, and the doctors say that every day is a miracle, that he still hangs on.”

Milano thanked his fans and encouraged them to train in CPR.

According to the California Highway Patrol report that we obtained, Milano & Carp were driving south on the #2 lane of Highway 405, when her uncle stopped them. “started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack),”He fell unconscious. After the accident, the SUV he was driving began to drift out of its lane. It collided with a Black SUV.

Milano was able “to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane,” “with the assistance of a good Samaritan.” Sources told TMZ, which was First to report news of the accident, that Milano helped get the car under control by reaching over to the driver’s side and using her hand to hit the brakes. TMZ also reported Milano giving CPR to her uncle while first responders arrived at the scene. This was confirmed by her subsequent posts.

After being taken by Dave Bugliari, Milano was uninjured and left the accident site.

UPDATED AUGUST 18: Alyssa Milano made a statement about Tuesday’s car accident in which she was with uncle Mitch Carp. It confirms that he was indeed at fault. “suffered a serious heart attack,”This led to a collision on a West Los Angeles highway.

In a series of five threads published on Twitter, the actress shared her thoughts on the difficult experience. “Yesterday, my family suffered a terrifying and traumatic event…I am grateful to the people who stopped to help us,”She wrote. “I’ll never be able to thank them enough for the care and attention they, along with the first responders, doctors, nurses, and staff at UCLA Medical Center paid to [my uncle] and to me.”

Milano mentioned that her Uncle Mitch is “such an important part”She is a member of her family.

“He’s with us every day, spending time with my children and present in every meaningful part of our lives. He’s still in the hospital, and we are unsure if he will recover,”She shared. “I hope that you—and especially you in the media—will afford him and my family the kindness of privacy as we move through this incredibly painful time.”

Milano ended her message by sharing the things she hopes her followers will learn from her experience. “Please, take this as your inspiration to get CPR certified. You don’t know when you’ll be called upon to save a life,”She wrote. “The American Red Cross and many hospitals and other organizations offer regular classes. It’s such a small effort and can have a huge impact.”

According to the report of the California Highway Patrol that was obtained, the actress was in her right front passenger seat in a Ford Edge. She was going south in the #2 lanes of the 405, according to the reports. “started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack),”He fell unconscious. After the accident, the SUV he was driving drifted off its lane and collided with a Black SUV. The SUV fled the scene. Milano was reportedly able to discover that her uncle was not conscious when she arrived at the scene. “felt an impact to the right side”She was able to drive her car. Then, she was able to “to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane,” “with the assistance of a good Samaritan.”

Sources said that TMZ was informed by these sources. First to report news of the accident, that Milano helped get the car under control by reaching over to the driver’s side and using her hand to hit the brakes. TMZ reported that Milano gave CPR to her uncle until emergency responders arrived on the scene. She confirmed this in her post regarding the accident.

CPR was carried out by LAPD units as soon as they arrived. Los Angeles City Fire Department assumed control when they arrived and transported Carp to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Milano left the scene of yesterday’s accident uninjured, after being picked picked up by her husband, Dave Bugliari.

My family was subject to a frightening and terrifying event yesterday. I was a passenger in the car that Uncle Mitch was driving, when he had a severe heart attack. This led to a car accident. I am grateful for the kindness of those who came to our aid. (1/5) — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 18, 2021

PREVIOUSLY: AUGUST 17 Alyssa Milano was injured in a car crash on Tuesday morning, after Mitch Carp, her uncle, had a possible heart attack driving on a West Los Angeles highway. Deadline confirms.

According to the California Highway Patrol report that we obtained, the actress left the scene unscathed after she was picked up by Dave Bugliari.

She was in the right front passenger’s seat of a Ford Edge and driving south in the #2 lanes of the 405. Her uncle intervened. “started to have an unknown medical issue (possible heart attack),”He was then unconscious.

After he drove his SUV off the road, he struck a Black SUV. The SUV fled the scene. Milano was reportedly able to discover that her uncle was not conscious when she arrived at the scene. “felt an impact to the right side”She was the driver of her car. According to the report, she was then able “to bring the Ford to a stop in between the #1 and #2 lane,” “with the assistance of a good Samaritan.”

Sources said that TMZ was informed by these sources. First to report news of the accident, that Milano helped get the car under control by reaching over to the driver’s side and using her hand to hit the brakes. TMZ reported that Milano also gave CPR to her uncle until emergency responders arrived on the scene.

CPR was carried out by LAPD units as soon as they arrived. Los Angeles City Fire Department assumed control when they arrived and transported Carp to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Later in the day, Milano took to Twitter to address Tuesday’s events, albeit vaguely. “We should all take every opportunity we have to protect the people we love. Get vaccinated. Wear masks. Lock up your guns. Learn CPR. Small, common-sense actions,”She wrote. “It’s not hard to take care of each other, but it is important.”