Aly & AJ Celebrate Romance With ‘Get Over Here’ on ‘Kimmel’

Aly & AJ celebrated Valentine’s Day by making their live TV debut with a rendition of their sensual single “Get Over Here” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Appearing in a vintage living room-themed set with a live band, the pair shared vocals on the danceable tune as they sang, “I want you any time or place/It turns me on when you make me wait/I like when you show up this late.”

“Get Over Here” is featured on the deluxe edition of the sisterly duo’s 2021 album, A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun, which was reissued last week and contains several other unreleased tracks, including “Dead On The Beach.”

“We feel so compelled to just keep putting music out right now,” Aly & AJ noted of the release. “We feel incredibly close to this material and these four songs form an emotional core to the album in their own right. They’re the emotional underside to this body of work.”

Aly & AJ will embark on a U.S. tour beginning April 2 in Sacramento, Calif. They will also perform at several summer music festivals, including BottleRock and Governors Ball.