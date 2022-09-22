Although I hate cleaning, my trick for getting rid of the tough spots in the shower and bathtub is simple.

A lazy cleaner, SELF-PROCLAIMED, has discovered the secret to cleaning hard-to-reach areas in the tub and shower.

Anni Vanderbeek is a cleaning hack expert. She said she cannot live without her electric scrubber and shared many other tools that can make cleaning easier.

“So I love when my house is clean, but I’m not gonna lie I am not one of those people who enjoys cleaning,”In a TikTok, she spoke. Post.

“Today, I thought I’d share some of my favorite lazy girl cleaning tools.”

Vanderbeek stated that cleaning the bathtub is her least favorite chore, but she has to do it because she loves taking long baths.

The smart lady purchased an electric scrubber to keep things tidy and save time.

“I love this thing. You can also use it on floors and windows,”She spoke in the 40-second clip.

This scrubber is very long making it an ideal option to clean those difficult-to-reach places in your bathroom.

Vanderbeek added that she also loves to have a mini-cordless vacuum around.

She stated that it is very helpful in sucking up small particles such as dead flower petals and other debris that may fall in difficult places.

Her final product selection was a steamer mops, which she stated can be used to clean up any floors.

“I love my steamer mop for when I don’t wanna do a full clean, but I just wanna refresh my space,”She said.

“I add essential oils to the tank and it smells amazing.”

TikTok users were so obsessed by her tips, they said that they immediately went to Amazon to purchase their own electric scrubber.

Vanderbeek made all of these items part of her unnecessary essentials serious, which highlights things that you may not technically use but can make your life more enjoyable.

To find the perfect set, the luxury goods expert previously tested a number of towels.

During her hunt for the perfect bath towel, Vanderbeek said that she tried about five different sets and washed them before making her final decision.

“But I found the winner,”Vanderbeek stated this in the video which has received more than two-and-a-half million views.

After thorough research, she selected the Gilden Tree bath sheet in oversized for her. “unnecessarily necessary” towels.

A set of two costs $88. Amazon. The bath sheets measure seven feet in length.

“They’re absolutely massive, and the waffle knit fabric is super absorbent and soft,”Vanderbeek stated.

TikTok users debated in the comments whether luxurious towels are worth the extra money.

“Wait this is so relevant and absolutely necessary,”One person said it.

Another person commented: “Honestly bath sheets are where it’s at. Like why have a towel when I could cacoon (sic) myself like a burrito.”

“These are the reviews we need!”Add another person.

“Tried and true! Instead of ppl just out here posting amazon pics.”

Some people could not get past the high price tag and looked for cheaper alternatives.

“$86 for two???? we in different tax brackets,”One user has commented.

Another thought: “IKEA has a knock off for $13!! They may not be as big but they’re waffle knit as well.”

Vanderbeek also has some lighting tips that will instantly give your home a more luxurious feel.