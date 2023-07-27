Although I get a lot of flak for dressing up my children in “tacky” clothes, I love the way they look – and I do too

MUM tells how her children were wrongfully ridiculed for wearing “tacky clothes”.

She took to Facebook and said that her children were being criticized for wearing their favorite outfits.

In the clip [email protected] tells fans how her children like to dress in items that have cartoon characters printed on them.

The mum loved the fact that even though the clothes were not the best, they made the children “happy”.

She responded: “It’s okay if your children don’t wear character clothes.

It doesn’t matter if you say nasty things to mums, or bully children for dressing head-to-toe as their favorite characters. This makes them very happy.

The woman was referencing classic clothes kids wear that might have a Mickey Mouse logo or Pokémon character printed on them.

The woman added, “It’s really easy. Just keep your own thoughts and opinions private.”

It is bullying to tell a kid that his outfit is tacky, because he is wearing something that makes him happy.

This video has been viewed more than 15,000.

The mother’s fellow parents shared their solidarity in comments.

One TikTok-user said, “200%, I often let my child pick what he’d like to buy, and most of time, it’s a character he loves, which is completely fine and adorable.”

The excitement of any Paw Patrol apparel will bring my daughter the most joy, according to one.

Another parent said that “all my child wants to wear are character clothing.”

A third person said, “Let it be.”

The people are so hateful now. Another said, “I just don’t know what you mean.”

