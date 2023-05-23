Although I felt terrible for sharing these images, I feel I need to warn parents.

A MUM posted heartbreaking pictures of her child to warn other parents of the dangers associated with curtain cords.

Emily Tegeler of Australia has the “worst mum guilt” since her daughter Ava placed a blindstring around her own throat while playing.

Ava, the little girl, then tried to pull off the string without unraveling it. The result was visible red marks all over her neck.

Emily didn’t know what had happened until someone noticed the sores on her daughter’s neck.

The young girl, fortunately, is doing well. However her mother has suffered a trauma.

The mum, who shared her story on Instagram and on the Tiny Hearts Education

Ava’s family has warned her of the dangers associated with strangulation. They have also rolled up the string so that it is no longer visible.

Also, they have vowed only to purchase blinds with no strings.

Every year, blind cords that are not secured cause the deaths of at least two Australian children.

In the UK, two children are also strangled every year after becoming entangled with the looped cord from a window blind.

It can take just 15 seconds for a toddler to lose consciousness if a blind cord is caught around their neck – and they can die in just two to three minutes.

Kane Davidson died last year after being strangled with a blind cord by a three-year old boy in Oldham.

Joey Walker, from Denton, Greater Manchester, was just two in 2021, when he was strangled to death by a blind cord after his mum turned her back for “seconds”.