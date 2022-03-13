Alternate Versions Of Pixar’s Turning Red That We’ll Never See

Pixar movies like these are why “Turning Red”The reason these films (available now on Disney+) are so amazing is that they are constantly being remade, at least twice, before making it to the big screen. In this case, to the big Samsung in your living area. Many times, the Pixar versions of your favorite Pixar characters are just as fascinating and interesting as their final products.

“Turning Red”The story of Mei (Rosaliechiang), 13-year old girl who finds out that when she becomes too emotional, she transforms to a giant red-panda. (It’s an ancient family curse, you know the story.) Now she’s got to navigate her relationship with her core friend group, forge a new path forward with her overprotective mother (Sandra Oh) and figure out how to get to see her favorite boy band 4*Town when they visit Toronto. There’s also the pesky giant panda thing. It’s a typical Pixar movie, in that it weds a high concept with jaw-dropping visuals and an entire arena full of heart.

When we had the chance to talk with you “Turning Red” director/co-writer Domee Shi and producer Lindsey Collins, we thought we’d bring up some of the discarded versions of Pixar’s latest wonder. (This conversation was greatly facilitated by the wonderful new “Art of Turning Red”Book, available now at Chronicle. Take a look inside the book. “Turning Red” multiverse.

The Version with Even More Relatives

The movie ends with Mei interfacing with a human. TonFamily members, there was a version “Turning Red”This was even more family-oriented. Some images in the book suggest Mei once had a sister (Shi clarified it was a cousin). This was left over from a much earlier version of the movie – the first, in fact.

Domee Shi: This was the very first movie that dealt with the family feud. There was also a rival cousin and aunt, who both turned into pandas, the cousin and yeah. It was a whole different and yeah, they were at Grandma’s funeral. We took out Grandma.

Lindsey Collins Yeah, poor Grandma.

Domee Shi: Grandma died. I know. Yes, I do. And it wasn’t really so much about puberty and growing up, like, it was a lot more plotty and complicated.

Lindsey Collins: Yeah. We have taken it out.

The Version with Chinese Gangsters

One of the more striking images from the book is a doodle of a gangster – with a tattoo on his chest and a big wide grin. This image is unique and stands out in the pages of this book because it is not like anything in the film. Was he some kind of nefarious 4*Town black market ticket broker? The character was actually named Benny Blacktooth. He was there for many iterations.

Domee Shi: The first version was too silly. We really tried to be outrageous, almost Stephen Chow-esque in our comedy.

Lindsey Collins: He was going over to the temple. The temple was in trouble.

Domee Shi But that’s based off of research where we talked to San Francisco Chinatown experts who talked about the warring Chinatown gangs. We were inspired by this. But then it just became too complicated and we’re like, “Wait, wait, wait. We were talking about magical puberty. Why are there gangsters in this?”

Mei’s Version is HUGE

Mei confronts her mother towards the end of the movie. Things get heated, but I won’t spoil anything. There was also a time when “Turning Red’s” development when Mei would have turned different sizes depending on how upset she was (there’s a great illustration of her lifting a car above her head) – so you can imagine how big she would get at the end.

Domee ShiThe production of this movie took four years and had eight different versions. It was actually a more complex and plotty story than the first draft. And one feature of Mei’s panda powers was the more emotional she felt, the bigger she’d get. She could shrink and grow like a red panda. This would create more problems for her.

Lindsey CollinsIt was like a barometer of how emotionally she was.

Domee Shi: The more angry she’d get, the bigger and more feral she’d look.

Lindsey CollinsImagine what the character department looked like. “I’m sorry, what?”But, more importantly, we were going to have to justify it constantly. We’re like, “Well, how angry is she on the barometer in this scene?”It was as if, “Oh my God.”

Domee Shi: The panda had too many rules. We simplified and stripped it all. And it’s like, if she gets emotional, she poofs into a single size and consistent state of the panda. When she is calm, she turns into a human again. It was not a barometer. It was just to simplify the matter.

The Version in which Panda Mei Is a God

Lindsey Collins: This was the first version.

Domee ShiHer mom was actually happy Mei became a panda, as the panda was considered a luck charm for the temple. Her mom wanted to monetize Mei. But it was a totally different story. We were so far removed from the puberty metaphor. “Wait, why would her mom like the panda?”It makes more sense when you consider that her mom rejected puberty and was the central theme of the film. We made that shift halfway through.

Lindsey Collins: You liked the unexpected twist that it put on a mother-daughter bond. And I think when you first pitched, you’re like, “What are the most surprising turns I can pitch in this?” And then one of the ones was when she poofs into this giant red panda and her mom decides it’s perfect to monetize it. And it’s like, all of us in the pitch room were like, what? That is such a funny decision, from a mom’s standpoint. And then it was slowly like, OK, well, that’s actually… And it was also just figuring out what the nuance of Ming was, and she’s not a one-note villain as a mom.

