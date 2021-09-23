Alter Ego: Who are the contestants?

FOX’s Alter Ego is a new singing competition television show where contestants perform as self-curated avatars giving them a chance to “reinvent themselves.”

The show premieres on Wednesday and Thursday, September 22-23, 2021 at 9pm.

Who are the contestants in group one of Alter Ego?

The trailer for the first group of Alter Egos was released. It features the cast, their stories, and why they are excited about experiencing an alter ego.

The contestants of group one of Alter Ego, according to Fox, are as follows:

Dasharra (Queen Dynamite)

“I never really had the chance to pursue singing, I had to put everything on the back burner.”

“There’s definitely a few stigmas that come with Crohn’s disease, don’t look like I’m in pain I just am.”

“So many people deal with anxiety, it’s such a common thing to suffer from.”

“I’m still trying to find a place I fit in.”

“I think my lane by default is a different lane.”

Who are the contestants in group two of Alter Ego?

Like group one, group 2 has a trailer that shows the cast and their reasons for joining the show.

The contestants of group two of Alter Ego, according to Fox, are as follows:

“Having an alter ego will finally push me to be able to really be the star that I’ve always wanted to be.”

“Safara is everything that the world has taken away from me.”

“Lover, creator, musician.”

“I feel like I’m living in another world right now.”

Matthew (Wolfgang Champagne)

“If you looked at me would you go ‘yeah, he’s an opera singer or yeah, he drives a truck?’”

Who is the host of Alter Ego?

The host of Alter Ego is Rocsi Diaz, an Emmy Award-winning television host who is best known for being a co-host on 106 & Park.

Alanis Morissette and Grimes are the judges. Nick Lachey, Nick Lachey, and will.i.am are also present.

The show can be viewed on Fox, LiveXLive.com and the LiveXLive app.

First look at Fox’s news singing competition, ALTER EGO