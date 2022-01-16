Alludingly Preparing To ‘Stand And Fight’Prince Harry Betrayed Her After Blindsided by His Love

Has Kate MiddletonFinally, there was no hope of reconciling with. Prince Harry? One tabloid claims the duchess is finally taking sides, and she’s not backing down. Here’s what we know about Harry and Middleton’s falling out.

Kate Middleton ‘Blindsided’ By Prince Harry’s Latest Blow?

The latest edition Woman’s Day reports Prince Harry has finally gone too far in his war against the royals, and he’s lost Kate Middleton’s friendship because of it. Middleton spent last year trying keep peace between Harry and Prince William. But the tabloid reports that things have changed. Apparently, unnamed royal authorities recently instructed Kate Middleton to prepare for Harry’s next attack in the form of his highly anticipated memoir.

“Catherine and William have been assured that the palace will demand to see any content involving their family and will take whatever steps they can to stop anything problematic from being published, but they can only do so much,”An inside source spills. “William and Catherine are prepared for the worst.”Middleton is now reeling at the possibility that Harry could make an attack on her in his book.

Evidently, Harry and Middleton were once “thick as thieves”Before Meghan Markle was in the picture. “They had such a good brother-sister bond,”The tipster will reveal. “I know Harry valued that immensely, as did Kate, so when things went pear-shaped she found it very unsettling. But she also trusted that he would never drag her into a public war. So being told she might have to prepare to feature in his tell-all was a real shock to Kate. She feels utterly betrayed.”

Middleton will stand firm and defend her family. “Harry might have confused her passiveness over the years with being a pushover, which she is not, especially where her babies are concerned. She’s ready to push back on every single inkblot of Harry’s memoir that mentions her, if it should come to that,”The snitch is a confident. “Harry’s in for a shock and may well live to regret ever dragging Kate into his and Meghan’s war against the monarchy.”

Prince Harry to Attack Kate Middleton in Bombshell Memoir

There’s a lot to unpack here. What has changed since Harry’s announcement of his memoir last summer? Harry and his publishing house have not released further details about the book. Why is the palace in such a state of panic? And Harry certainly hasn’t given any indication that he’ll be attacking anyone in the memoir, let alone his sister-in-law.

Harry’s publisher, Random House, We gave you a quick overview of the topics the book will cover.. “Prince Harry will share, for the very first time, the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him,”Random House wrote.

“Covering his lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day, including his dedication to service, the military duty that twice took him to the frontlines of Afghanistan, and the joy he has found in being a husband and father, Prince Harry will offer an honest and captivating personal portrait, one that shows readers that behind everything they think they know lies an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story.”

From what we can tell, Harry’s memoir is going to be a deeply personal account of the experiences that have shaped him. Now, it wouldn’t be a very effective memoir if he just spent the majority of it bashing his relatives. So, knowing what we do about Harry’s book, we doubt any of his royal relatives have any reason to worry.

The Tabloid About Prince Harry

Notably, Woman’s Day Prince Harry has earned a bad reputation for not reporting truthfully. Not long ago, the outlet reported Harry was being pressured to back out of his Netflix deal after the service’s offensive portrayal of Princess Diana. The tabloid reported that Harry was asking Prince William to stop Meghan Markle. And more recently, the publication alleged Harry was ignoring his father’s attempts to make amends. Obviously, Woman’s Day isn’t trustworthy anywhere the Duke of Sussex is concerned.

