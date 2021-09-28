Allen Media Group Promotes Mark Eisner To SVP Content Distribution

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group said Monday it’s elevated Mark Eisner to Senior VP of Content Distribution, Partnerships and Programming. Eisner’s previous title was Vice President of Content Distribution — a position he has held since first joining the company in 2016.

In his new position, Eisner will continue to head television licensing, representing AMG’s Freestyle Digital Media and Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures movie content libraries. He’ll also oversee content partnerships for a growing OTT platform portfolio, including The Weather Channel’s free-streaming AVOD service, Local Now. And he will direct content acquisitions for AMG’s owned and operated OTA broadcast networks, ThisTV and TheGrio.TV.

Eisner previously held content distribution positions for broadcast television syndication, cable television, and digital networks with Lionsgate Entertainment, MGM Worldwide Television and New Line Cinema.