Alleged ‘pizza pooper’ caught after defecating in supermarket freezer

Grocery shopping can be a stressful task. Trying to imagine what you fancy eating for the week, jostling with other shoppers who can sometimes behave in bizarre ways, and carrying heavy bags home is a real chore.

However, for one Oklahoma woman, her Sunday supermarket visit was even crappier than usual.

Shirley Wright-Johnson was grocery shopping with her two daughters in Moore on Sunday night.

But when she reached into the frozen aisle and picked up a package of pizza rolls, she realised something was badly wrong. Much to her disgust, she found human faeces on her hand.

“I was in a state of shock, like I can’t believe this is actually happening to me,” she told News 9 .

“I know my daughter said I stood there for a minute just looking at it and I guess I was just in my head thinking this can’t be, this has to be something else.”

Someone allegedly left the steaming surprise in the freezer, before covering it up with a package of pizza rolls — which Wright-Johnson picked up.

She told management who alerted police , who reviewed CCTV footage of the incident.

Moore Police Lt. Kyle Johnson told News 9: “That person appeared to then walk throughout the store and then proceeded to walk to the cooler section where he defecated inside one of the coolers.”

Police told The Smoking Gun that they have taken a “person of interest” into custody in connection with a separate matter. Police added that the man’s name will be released “upon conclusion of this investigation and formal filing of charges by the District Attorney’s Office.”

Wright-Johnson added: “It’s just disgusting, that’s the only word I can use to describe it — disgusting and horrible.”

With the alleged turd trickster in police custody, it certainly looks like he’s up sh*t creek.