All the times the Kardashians were caught posting & DELETING photos they didn’t want fans to see

The Kardashian/Jenner families are well-known for being obsessed with the camera.

Reality stars share photos of themselves with fans several times per day. They keep the public updated with their lives and find creative ways to promote products.

8 Fans noticed Khloe Kardashian silently deleting this photo from Instagram /Khloe Kardashian

8 Kourtney has deleted this swimsuit snap

What happens if a selfie is not satisfactory?

Oder a misplaced memory is found its way online?

The stars will then race to erase all evidence.

Is it possible to delete anything on the internet in this fast-moving digital world?

Many followers and fans capture screen shots and save the downloaded images before the photos are discarded.

These Insagram posts are not what Kardashian stars want you to see.

KHLOE KARDASHIAN

8 It’s unclear what caused Khloe to click the cancel button for this photo. /@khloekardashian

In June, Khloe shared a few snaps… and even a quick clip while she was sitting in her Rolls Royce.

Reality star, Kim Kardashian, wore a red turtleneck sweater while posing in front of the camera.

Her long, curled hair revealed her huge earrings.

One of the original photos was quickly lost, and fans believe they know why.

One user was able take a screenshot of it before it vanished and posted it as proof.

The pic shows Khloe holding her hand near her head in a almost reflective position.

Her huge red nails, which were matched with her sweater, and her red lips captured the attention of her fans.

They exchanged theories online about why she suddenly switched to the snap.

“I’m assuming it’s because she realized she’d get slammed for her lips,”One suggestion.

“She probably took the photo and didn’t recognize herself so decided to delete it…”An additional option was added.

However, others were furious at her nails.

“I don’t know how people live life with nails like that. I’d be completely helpless,”One person made a comment.

Another one followed: “She’s starting to resemble the cat lady.”

KYLIE JENNER

8 Travis Scott posted and then deleted a picture of Kylie Jenner’s cooking /Travis Scott

KYLIE Jenner’s baby daddy Travis Scott posted, then deleted, an unedited photo of the reality star’s body while she cooked for the rapper.

Travis, 31, boasted of his partner’s cooking skills, in an Instagram Story that was deleted, but later resurfaced online.

n the snapshot, Kylie, 24, appeared to be perking up her booty while standing in front of the stove.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum wore a white sleeveless blouse and rainbow-themed pants.

Kylie also tied her long brunette locks into a ponytail.

She held a plate in her right hand, and a kitchen utensil in her left.

But the TV star might have been unaware that Travis was taking a photo of her post-baby body, and before long, it was gone.

KENDALL JENNER

8 Kendall Jenner received backlash after she did not delete photos from the Astroworld Festival

Kendall deleted sexy photos she took last November while posing in front the Astroworld stage.

Kendall had faced backlash for posting the snaps and keeping them as news continued to roll in of the horrific events at NRG Park.

Eight people died and hundreds were injured in a horrific crowd surge during Travis’ set at Astroworld Festival.

Also included was a personal note: “I am still at a loss of words over the news from Astroworld.

“I am truly sorry for the families who have lost loved ones. My prayers are with everyone.

“Sending everyone who has been affected all of my love and wishing them strength during this incredibly devastating and sensitive time. Kendall.”

KIM KARDASHIAN

8 Kim Kardashian deleted the photo amid backlash from photoshop / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian was accused after Instagram fans accused her, among others, of photoshopping her leg and butt for the provocative bikini pictures.

In January, Kim shared A series of photos of herself on the beach.

The snaps showed her curves in full view, with black bikini bottoms and full-length, long-sleeve crop tops.

Kim captioned the photos: “long time no sea.”

Fans noticed that something was a bit off in one of these photos.

Kim was still seen leaving the camera on vacation.

Her leg appeared extended as if she were moving at the time the photo was taken. It seemed that either she or someone else on her team altered the image and added a strange curve to her leg.

Fans were quick to post comments about the apparent altered image.

One fan wrote: “I’d love to see the pap shots of this, not her photoshopped pics.”

Another commenter said: “It’s the shadow for me.”

A third wrote: “Her leg in that last photo.”

A second: “kim ily but is ur leg ok?”

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN

8 Kourtney shows off her sex in a deleted Instagram post

Kourtney Kardashian made a cheeky display last September as she modeled a stunning swimsuit in an Instagram post that was quickly deleted.

The Poosh founder highlighted her figure with the swimsuit that featured cutout panels around her midriff, and a high cut silhouette as she posed from her Palm Springs home.

The KUWTK star complemented her pool attire, which was previously modelled by her sister Kylie, 22, by working her chin-length crop into a wet, tousled style.

Despite the photo receiving over a million likes in an hour and thousands of positive comments, Kourtney deleted the post for unknown reasons.

But before she did, the mother-of-three was praised for showing off her real, unphotoshopped body.

One comment: “She seems so confident and pure with herself now I love that”.

“You’re my favorite because you are REAL. I don’t see any of the other family members posting such raw photos,”Another fan wrote.

A third share: “I congratulate kourtney for promoting that bodies ARE NO LONGER PERFECT and we don’t have to BE ASHMED ABOUT THAT ….” (sic).

KRIS JENNER

8 Kris Jenner was criticised by her fans for using a ‘unfiltered’ photo.

Kris, the mother of Kris, has succumbed to the post/unpost epidemic.

Kris was accused of posting, and then deleting, a ‘unfiltered’ photograph of Kim and Chicago on January 20, 2022.

The throwback snap showed Kris, 66, hugging both her grandchild and daughter Kim, 41.

The caption read: “Happy birthday Chicago!”!

“You are the sweetest person and have the sweetest smile. Your soft voice is the softest and you have the most precious laugh that lights up every place you go.

“You are such an amazing sister, daughter, granddaughter, cousin and niece and I can’t believe you are now four years old!”

Kris said: “You bring us so much joy and happiness every single day. I love you so much Chi Chi!!!!! Have the most magical day!! 💕💕💕💕.”

However, eagle-eyed fans are on Reddit commented: “i’m surprised KJ got away with posting this (seemingly) unfiltered pic 👀 they both still look great tho”.

Another writer wrote: “Sheesh you can really tell a difference. They still look great though.”

“Her bra doesn’t look like it fits. Is the strap supposed to be so high on her back?,”One.

The fourth is mused: “I think it’s def still filtered, just not AS filtered as we usually see. I think Kim doesn’t really like her kids to be filtered but I def could be wrong.”

One fan noted: “Omg she took this down! It’s not posted anymore.”