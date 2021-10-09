All the Halloween Movies Streaming on HBO Max in October

Spooky season has begun, which means many are looking for great Halloween movies to watch as the nights get longer and October 31 approaches. The term “Halloween movie” is somewhat malleable – there are some that fit that bill perfectly and actually revolve around the October holiday, while others are merely spooky, scary, or witchy enough to fit the Halloween vibe.
That’s certainly the case with the Halloween movies streaming on HBO Max right now. The streaming service has released a complete list of everything they deem to be Halloween watch-worthy, which ranges from legitimate Halloween fare like “Trick ‘R Treat” and “Dracula” to more general “spooky” films like the “Harry Potter” franchise and “Evil Dead 2.”
Below you’ll find a complete roundup of all the Halloween movies streaming on HBO Max right now, divided up into specific categories like Spooky Comedies, Creature Features, and movies about Magic and Witchcraft. The list also includes Halloween-themed episodes of TV shows streaming on HBO Max like “Friends,” “Rick and Morty” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”
These films and shows can also all be found on the “Halloween is Here” spotlight page on the streaming service.
So check out the complete list below, and happy viewing!
Magic and Witchcraft
- The Witches of Eastwick, 1987
- Kiki’s Delivery Service, 1989
- Earwig and the Witch, 2020
- Tim Burton’s The Corpse Bride, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, 2001
- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, 2002
- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, 2004
- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, 2005
- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, 2007
- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, 2009
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1, 2010
- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2, 2011
- The Witches, 1990
- Roald Dahl’s The Witches, 2020
- Beautiful Creatures, 2013
- Nanny McPhee, 2006
- Love Spells (Amarres) (available 10/14)
- Nancy Drew
- I Married a Witch, 1942
- The Seeker: The Dark is Rising, 2007
- The Golden Compass, 2007
- Tigtone
- The Testament of Sister New Devil
- Puella Magi Madoka Magica
- Death Note
- Over the Garden Wall
- Sabrina: Magic of the Red Rose, 2015
- Summer Camp Island
- Constantine: City of Demons, 2018
- Justice League: Dark, 2017
- The Infernal Cauldron (10/3)
- Fun Size, 2012
Creature Features
- Cloverfield, 2008
- Super 8, 2011
- The Blob, 1958
- Red Riding Hood, 2011
- The Brothers Grimm, 2005
- The Mummy, 1959
- Godzilla: The Showa-Era Films, 1954-1975
- Godzilla, 2014
- King Kong, 2005
- Kong Skull Island, 2017
- Godzilla vs. Kong, 2021
- King Kong, 1976
- King Kong, 1933
- Son of Kong, 1933
- Jurassic Park, 1993
- The Lost World: Jurassic Park, 1997
- Jurassic Park III, 2001
- Independence Day, 1996
- Lady in the Water, 2006
- War of the Gargantuas, 1966
- Critters, 1986
- Critters 2: The Main Course, 1988
- Critters 3, 1991
- Critters 4, 1992
- The X From Outer Space, 1967
- Equinox, 1970
- Gremlins, 1984
- Gremlins 2: The New Batch, 1990
Your Waking Nightmare
- Freaky, 2020
- Trick ‘R Treat, 2008
- Final Destination, 2000
- Final Destination 2, 2003
- Final Destination 3, 2006
- The Final Destination, 2009
- Final Destination 5, 2011
- The Evil Dead, 1981
- Evil Dead II, 1987
- Army of Darkness, 1992
- Poltergeist, 1982
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side, 1986
- Poltergeist III, 1988
- Dracula, 1958
- Dracula: Prince of Darkness, 1966
- Dracula Has Risen From the Grave, 1968
- Curse of Frankenstein, 1957
- It, 2017
- It: Chapter 2 (10/10)
- Stephen King’s It (television miniseries)
- Firestarter, 1984
- Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye, 1985
- The Outsider
- Orphan, 2009
- The Invisible Man, 2020
- The Conjuring, 2013
- The Conuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (10/21)
- Annabelle: Creation, 2017
- Mama, 2013
- The Shining, 1980
- The Gallows, 2015
- Ouija: Origin of Evil, 2016
- The Hunt, 2020
- The Happening, 2008
- Night of the Living Dead, 1968
- 28 Days Later, 2003
- 28 Weeks Later, 2007
- Malignant, 2021 (expires 10/10)
Spooky Comedies
- Warm Bodies, 2013
- Wellington Paranormal
- Tim & Eric’s Bedtime Stories
- Little Shop of Horrors, 1986
- Los Espookys
- House, 1977
- My Best Friend Is a Vampire, 1988
- Cursed, 2005
- The Shivering Truth
- I Was a Teenage Zombie, 1987
- Return of the Living Dead, 1985
- Ghosts
- Lucy, the Daughter of the Devil
- Metalocalypse
Costume Ideas
- Birds of Prey, 2020
- Doctor Who
- The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, 2001
- The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers, 2002
- The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King, 2003
- Clueless, 1995
- The Goonies, 1985
- Batman: The Long Halloween Pt. 1, 2021
- Batman: The Long Halloween Pt. 2, 2021
- Batman vs. Dracula, 2005
- Mortal Kombat, 2021
- Adventure Time
- Steven Universe
- The Matrix, 1999
- The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
- The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
- The Great Gatsby, 2013
- The Wizard of Oz, 1939
- Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, 2005
- Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
- Wonder Woman 1984, 2020
- Zack Snyder’s Justice League, 2021
- Batman, 1989
- Batman Returns, 1992
- Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, 1993
- Batman Forever, 1995
- Batman & Robin, 1997
- Batman Begins, 2005
- The Dark Knight, 2008
- The Dark Knight Rises, 2012
- Suicide Squad, 2016
- Saturday Night Fever, 1977
- Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd, 2003
- Game of Thrones
- Watchmen, 2009
- Watchmen (series)
- Rick and Morty
- Supergirl, 1984
- The Powerpuff Girls
- Bonnie and Clyde, 1967
- Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery, 1997
- Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
- Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
- Elf, 2003
Family-Friendly Frights
- Victor and Valentino
- Scoob!, 2020
- Scoobtober
- Happy Halloween, Scooby-Doo, 2020
- Scooby-Doo! The Movie, 2002
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, 2004
- Daphne & Velma, 2018
Halloween episodes of the following series will also be included:
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Friends
- Happy Endings
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
- Reno 911!
- Full House
- A Different World
- The Big Bang Theory
- Young Sheldon
- Home Movies
- Rick and Morty
- Key & Peele
- Close Enough
- Pushing Daisies
- Insecure
- What I Like About You
- The Wayans Bros.
- At Home With Amy Sedaris
- Craftopia
- Adam Ruins Everything
- Family Matters
- South Park
- Looney Tunes
- Ghosts
- The Middle
- The Flintstones
- Dexter’s Laboratory
- Teen Titans
- Tom & Jerry
- Popeye
- Smurfs
- Adventure Time
- Apple and Onion
- Ben 10
- Clarence
- Amazing World of Gumball
- Mighty Magiswords
- OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes
- Powerpuff Girls
- Regular Show
- Victor and Valentino
- Uncle Grandpa
- We Bare Bears
- The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
- Chowder
- Codename: KND
- Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends
- Courage the Cowardly Dog
- The Jetsons
- Super Friends