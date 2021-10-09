All the Halloween Movies Streaming on HBO Max in October

By Tom O'Brien
Spooky season has begun, which means many are looking for great Halloween movies to watch as the nights get longer and October 31 approaches. The term “Halloween movie” is somewhat malleable – there are some that fit that bill perfectly and actually revolve around the October holiday, while others are merely spooky, scary, or witchy enough to fit the Halloween vibe.

That’s certainly the case with the Halloween movies streaming on HBO Max right now. The streaming service has released a complete list of everything they deem to be Halloween watch-worthy, which ranges from legitimate Halloween fare like “Trick ‘R Treat” and “Dracula” to more general “spooky” films like the “Harry Potter” franchise and “Evil Dead 2.”

Below you’ll find a complete roundup of all the Halloween movies streaming on HBO Max right now, divided up into specific categories like Spooky Comedies, Creature Features, and movies about Magic and Witchcraft. The list also includes Halloween-themed episodes of TV shows streaming on HBO Max like “Friends,” “Rick and Morty” and “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

These films and shows can also all be found on the “Halloween is Here” spotlight page on the streaming service.

So check out the complete list below, and happy viewing!

Magic and Witchcraft

Creature Features

Your Waking Nightmare

Spooky Comedies

Costume Ideas

Family-Friendly Frights

Halloween episodes of the following series will also be included:

  • Curb Your Enthusiasm
  • Friends
  • Happy Endings
  • The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air
  • Reno 911!
  • Full House
  • A Different World
  • The Big Bang Theory
  • Young Sheldon
  • Home Movies
  • Rick and Morty
  • Key & Peele
  • Close Enough
  • Pushing Daisies
  • Insecure
  • What I Like About You
  • The Wayans Bros.
  • At Home With Amy Sedaris
  • Craftopia
  • Adam Ruins Everything
  • Family Matters
  • South Park
  • Looney Tunes
  • Ghosts
  • The Middle
  • The Flintstones
  • Dexter’s Laboratory
  • Teen Titans
  • Tom & Jerry
  • Popeye
  • Smurfs
  • Adventure Time
  • Apple and Onion
  • Ben 10
  • Clarence
  • Amazing World of Gumball
  • Mighty Magiswords
  • OK K.O.! Let’s Be Heroes
  • Powerpuff Girls
  • Regular Show
  • Victor and Valentino
  • Uncle Grandpa
  • We Bare Bears
  • The Grim Adventures of Billy & Mandy
  • Chowder
  • Codename: KND
  • Foster’s Home for Imaginary Friends
  • Courage the Cowardly Dog
  • The Jetsons
  • Super Friends

