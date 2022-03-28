All the Fashion Looks Celebrities Wore at the 2022 Oscars

All the Fashion Looks Celebrities Wore at the 2022 Oscars
By Tom O'Brien
LaverneCox paired her black August Getty dress with a statement cape.

Laverne Cox at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Vanessa Hudgens floor-length gown was covered with black sparkles and featured daring stomach cuts.

Vanessa Hudgens at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


Lily James’ Versace semi-sheer gown was embellished in flowers and had a thigh to high slit.

Lily James at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Nicky Rothschild wore pink Jenny Packham dress with feather-trimmed sleeves.

Nicky Hilton at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Naomi Scott wore a Fendi dress with a dramatic purple cape and a sheath.

Naomi Scott at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Tati Gabrielle’s Hellessy off the shoulder dress by Tati stood out with its fringe-trimmed sleeves.

Tati Gabrielle at the 2022 Oscars.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images


Maddie Ziegler’s black gown stood out with an over-sized bow.

Maddie Ziegler at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Sofia Carson’s black ball dress had a sheer strap which mirrored the tulle skirt.

Sofia Carson at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Rachel Lindsay’s Fouy Chov long dress was full of texture and floral embroidery.

Rachel Lindsay at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


Niecy Nash’s pink gown had ruffled sleeves, daring thigh-high slits and daring ruffled sleeves.

Niecy Nash in a pink dress on the Oscars red carpet.

Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images


Sebastián Yatra wore an all-pink Moschino tuxedo on the red carpet.

Sebastián Yatra in a pink suit at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/ Staff/ Getty Images


Carolina Herrera’s strapless red gown stunned Tracee Ellis Ross.

Tracee Ellis Ross wears a red strapless dress on the Oscars red carpet.

Mike Coppola/ Staff/ Getty Images


The suit of DJ Dice was covered with sparkling jewels.

DJ D-Nice at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Amy Forsyth wore a red ball gown with ruffled details on the shoulder, and skirt.

Amy Forsyth at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Renate Reinsve’s dress featured a detailed bow neckline, and a textured sleeve.

Renate Reinsve at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


Shaun White chose a classic black suit.

Shaun White at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Wesley Snipes impressed in a monochromatic outfit.

Wesley Snipes at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Reba McEntire shined in a green, asymmetrical-necked gown.

Reba McEntire at the 2022 Oscars.

David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images


Kevin Jonas looked smart wearing a navy-on–navy suit.

Kevin Jonas at the 2022 Oscars.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images


Rosie Perez’s red Christian Siriano dress was elevated by a dramatic cape.

Rosie Perez at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


Jason Momoa accessorized the all-black Henry Ford suit he wore with a pocket square in Ukranian flag colors.

Jason Momoa at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Wanda Sykes was a monochrome lover and wore an all-white suit.

Wanda Sykes at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


Becky G’s Etro gown was custom made with textured pockets on her hips.

Becky G at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Jessica Chastain’s ombre, sparkly gown featured a ruffled trim.

Jessica Chastain at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


Diane Guerrero wore an all-black, polkadot gown.

Diane Guerrero at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Louis Vuitton’s long-sleeved silver gown for Alana Haim featured a scalloped pattern from the head to the feet.

Alana Haim at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Lupita Nyongo’s dress in gold looked like it had been made of confetti. Floral embellishments took it up a notch.

Lupita Nyong'o at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Kodi Smit McPhee looked stylish in an aqua suit with matching shirt

Kodi Smit-McPhee at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Wilmer Valderrama’s tuxedo featured a bold green trim at the lapel.

Wilmer Valderrama at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Stephanie Beatriz’s black dress had a dramatic draping and a cinched waist that gave it a Grecian feel.

Stephanie Beatriz at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Carolina Gaitán’s pink dress had a thigh-high slit and oversized, off-the-shoulder sleeves.

Carolina Gaitán at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Regina Hall looked stunning in a sheer, neutral dress with a long train by Vera Wang.

Regina Hall at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Rami Malek added an extra Cartier chain to his Prada tuxedo.

Rami Malek at the 2022 Oscars.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images


David Oyelowo’s green, patterned suit was an outstanding red-carpet choice.

David Oyelowo at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Kirsten Dunst’s strapless, red gown from Christian LaCroix stood apart with its head-to-toe ruching.

Kirsten Dunst at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Amy Schumer’s navy long-sleeve gown featured a sparkling bow embossed onto the neckline.

Amy Schumer at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Marlee Matlin was seen in a red dress with a high neckline, long sleeves and a high waist.

Marlee Matlin at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Ariana DeBose chose a red two piece and a matching cape.

Ariana DeBose at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Rita Moreno wore Carolina Herrera with a scalloped one-shoulder neckline and feathered headpiece.

Rita Moreno at the 2022 Oscars.

David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images


Nicole Kidman’s strapless gown from Armani Privé had a ruched peplum and bow train.

Nicole Kidman at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Andrew Garfield’s maroon velvet jacket was elegant paired with black pants.

Andrew Garfield at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Kourtney Kardashian’s ankle length, Mugler dress featured a strapless neckline and a fluffy trim. Travis Barker wore a black suit.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Timothée Chalamet wore a cropped, sparkly jacket with no shirt on the Oscars red carpet.

Timothée Chalamet at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Halle Bailey’s teal gown featured a bold stomach cutout, slit and collar, while Chloe Bailey wore a one-shoulder dress with a slit that reached all the way to the bodice.

Halle Bailey and Chloe Bailey at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Benedict Cumberbatch chose a black tuxedo while Sophie Hunter wore an off-the-shoulder gown.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Sophie Hunter at the 2022 Oscars.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images


Zendaya looked stunning in a white cropped blouse and a high-waisted sparkly skirt with dramatic train.

Zendaya at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Simu Liu stood apart in a red suit, which he paired well with a black bow-tie.

Simu Liu at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Emilia Jones’s ombre, sparkly dress had a daring stomach cutout.

Emilia Jones at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Olivia Colman’s silver gown featured a high neckline with flowing sleeves.

Olivia Colman at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Venus Williams’ Elie Saab white Elie gown featured a scooped, plunging neckline.

Venus Williams at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


The textured skirt of Aunjanue Ellis’s off-the shoulder gown made it stand out.

Aunjanue Ellis at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Maggie Gyllenhaal’s black dress featured large, off-the shoulder sleeves and large gold embellishments.

Maggie Gyllenhaal at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Will Smith arrived in black, while Jada pinkett Smith looked stunning in a long, ruched green gown.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Jamie Dornan looked elegant in a black tuxedo

Jamie Dornan at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


H.E.R. A high-low dress in neon green with a dramatic train was all that stood out to H.E.R.

H.E.R. at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Jill Scott’s black gown featured sparkles and flowy sleeves.

Jill Scott at the 2022 Oscars.

Momodu Mansaray/Getty Imagees


The shoulder texture of Ava DuVernay’s long-sleeved dress featured textured shoulder details.

Ava DuVernay at the 2022 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images


Serena Williams arrived wearing a pink dress with plunging neckline, black floral detailing, and a pink skirt. Black gloves finished her look.

Serena Williams at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


Zoë Kravitz’s strapless, pink gown had a cinched waist and bow detailing on the neckline.

Zoë Kravitz at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Caitriona Balfe’s ivory gown featured a peplum which merged into a train.

Caitriona Balfe at the 2022 Oscars.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images


Cynthia Erivo combined a black top and skirt, with a simple jacket.

Cynthia Erivo at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


Megan Thee Stallion wore a blue, textured gown with a sweetheart neckline. It also had a cutout stomach and a long, ruffled train.

Megan Thee Stallion at the 2022 Oscars.

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images


