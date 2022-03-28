All the Fashion Looks Celebrities Wore at the 2022 Oscars

Sign inWelcome! Log into your accountyour usernameyour password Forgot your password? Get helpPrivacy PolicyPassword recoveryRecover your passwordyour email A password will be e-mailed to you.All the Fashion Looks Celebrities Wore at the 2022 OscarsBy Tom O'BrienMarch 28, 2022InEntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViralLaverneCox paired her black August Getty dress with a statement cape. Laverne C. Cox at 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Vanessa Hudgens floor-length gown was covered with black sparkles and featured daring stomach cuts. Vanessa Hudgens, 2022 Oscars Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Lily James’ Versace semi-sheer gown was embellished in flowers and had a thigh to high slit. Lily James at 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Nicky Rothschild wore pink Jenny Packham dress with feather-trimmed sleeves. Nicky Hilton at The 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Naomi Scott wore a Fendi dress with a dramatic purple cape and a sheath. Naomi Scott at 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Tati Gabrielle’s Hellessy off the shoulder dress by Tati stood out with its fringe-trimmed sleeves. Tati Gabrielle, 2022 Oscars Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Maddie Ziegler’s black gown stood out with an over-sized bow. Maddie Ziegler, 2022 Oscars Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Sofia Carson’s black ball dress had a sheer strap which mirrored the tulle skirt. Sofia Carson at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rachel Lindsay’s Fouy Chov long dress was full of texture and floral embroidery. Rachel Lindsay at 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Niecy Nash’s pink gown had ruffled sleeves, daring thigh-high slits and daring ruffled sleeves. Niecy Nah at the 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz / Contributor / Getty Images Sebastián Yatra wore an all-pink Moschino tuxedo on the red carpet. Sebastián Yatra at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/ Staff/ Getty Images Carolina Herrera’s strapless red gown stunned Tracee Ellis Ross. Tracee Ellis Ross at The 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/ Staff/ Getty Images The suit of DJ Dice was covered with sparkling jewels. DJ D-Nice at 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Amy Forsyth wore a red ball gown with ruffled details on the shoulder, and skirt. Amy Forsyth, 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Renate Reinsve’s dress featured a detailed bow neckline, and a textured sleeve. Renate Reinsve, 2022 Oscars Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Shaun White chose a classic black suit. Shaun White at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Wesley Snipes impressed in a monochromatic outfit. Wesley Snipes, 2022 Oscars Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Reba McEntire shined in a green, asymmetrical-necked gown. Reba McEntire at The 2022 Oscars. David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images Kevin Jonas looked smart wearing a navy-on–navy suit. Kevin Jonas at The 2022 Oscars. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Rosie Perez’s red Christian Siriano dress was elevated by a dramatic cape. Rosie Perez at 2022 Oscars Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Jason Momoa accessorized the all-black Henry Ford suit he wore with a pocket square in Ukranian flag colors. Jason Momoa, 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Wanda Sykes was a monochrome lover and wore an all-white suit. Wanda Sykes at 2022 Oscars Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Becky G’s Etro gown was custom made with textured pockets on her hips. Becky G at 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jessica Chastain’s ombre, sparkly gown featured a ruffled trim. Jessica Chastain at 2022 Oscars Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Diane Guerrero wore an all-black, polkadot gown. Diane Guerrero at The 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Louis Vuitton’s long-sleeved silver gown for Alana Haim featured a scalloped pattern from the head to the feet. Alana Haim at The 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Lupita Nyongo’s dress in gold looked like it had been made of confetti. Floral embellishments took it up a notch. Lupita Nyong’o during the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kodi Smit McPhee looked stylish in an aqua suit with matching shirt Kodi McPhee, 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Wilmer Valderrama’s tuxedo featured a bold green trim at the lapel. Wilmer Valderrama at 2022 Oscars Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Stephanie Beatriz’s black dress had a dramatic draping and a cinched waist that gave it a Grecian feel. Stephanie Beatriz at 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Carolina Gaitán’s pink dress had a thigh-high slit and oversized, off-the-shoulder sleeves. Carolina Gaitán at the 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Regina Hall looked stunning in a sheer, neutral dress with a long train by Vera Wang. Regina Hall at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rami Malek added an extra Cartier chain to his Prada tuxedo. Rami Malek at The 2022 Oscars. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images David Oyelowo’s green, patterned suit was an outstanding red-carpet choice. David Oyelowo, 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kirsten Dunst’s strapless, red gown from Christian LaCroix stood apart with its head-to-toe ruching. Kirsten Dunst, 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Amy Schumer’s navy long-sleeve gown featured a sparkling bow embossed onto the neckline. Amy Schumer at 2022 Oscars Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Marlee Matlin was seen in a red dress with a high neckline, long sleeves and a high waist. Marlee Mattlin at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Ariana DeBose chose a red two piece and a matching cape. Ariana DeBose, 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Rita Moreno wore Carolina Herrera with a scalloped one-shoulder neckline and feathered headpiece. Rita Moreno, 2022 Oscars David Livingston/Stringer/Getty Images Nicole Kidman’s strapless gown from Armani Privé had a ruched peplum and bow train. Nicole Kidman at 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Andrew Garfield’s maroon velvet jacket was elegant paired with black pants. Andrew Garfield, 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Kourtney Kardashian’s ankle length, Mugler dress featured a strapless neckline and a fluffy trim. Travis Barker wore a black suit. Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker at 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Timothée Chalamet wore a cropped, sparkly jacket with no shirt on the Oscars red carpet. Timothée Chalamet at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Halle Bailey’s teal gown featured a bold stomach cutout, slit and collar, while Chloe Bailey wore a one-shoulder dress with a slit that reached all the way to the bodice. Halle Bailey, Chloe Bailey at 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Benedict Cumberbatch chose a black tuxedo while Sophie Hunter wore an off-the-shoulder gown. Benedict Cumberbatch, Sophie Hunter at 2022 Oscars Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images Zendaya looked stunning in a white cropped blouse and a high-waisted sparkly skirt with dramatic train. Zendaya at 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Simu Liu stood apart in a red suit, which he paired well with a black bow-tie. Simu Liu at 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Emilia Jones’s ombre, sparkly dress had a daring stomach cutout. Emilia Jones at The 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Olivia Colman’s silver gown featured a high neckline with flowing sleeves. Olivia Colman at the 2022 Oscars. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Venus Williams’ Elie Saab white Elie gown featured a scooped, plunging neckline. Venus Williams at 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images The textured skirt of Aunjanue Ellis’s off-the shoulder gown made it stand out. Aunjanue Ellis at 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Maggie Gyllenhaal’s black dress featured large, off-the shoulder sleeves and large gold embellishments. Maggie Gyllenhaal at 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Will Smith arrived in black, while Jada pinkett Smith looked stunning in a long, ruched green gown. Will Smith and Jada pinkett Smith at 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jamie Dornan looked elegant in a black tuxedo Jamie Dornan at 2022 Oscars Kevin Mazur/Getty Images H.E.R. A high-low dress in neon green with a dramatic train was all that stood out to H.E.R. H.E.R. H.E.R. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Jill Scott’s black gown featured sparkles and flowy sleeves. Jill Scott at the 2022 Oscars. Momodu Mansaray/Getty Imagees The shoulder texture of Ava DuVernay’s long-sleeved dress featured textured shoulder details. Ava DuVernay, 2022 Oscars Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Serena Williams arrived wearing a pink dress with plunging neckline, black floral detailing, and a pink skirt. Black gloves finished her look. Serena Williams at The 2022 Oscars. Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Zoë Kravitz’s strapless, pink gown had a cinched waist and bow detailing on the neckline. Zoë Kravitz at the 2022 Oscars. Mike Coppola/Getty Images Caitriona Balfe’s ivory gown featured a peplum which merged into a train. Caitriona Balfe at 2022 Oscars Mike Coppola/Getty Images Cynthia Erivo combined a black top and skirt, with a simple jacket. Cynthia Erivo at 2022 Oscars Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images Megan Thee Stallion wore a blue, textured gown with a sweetheart neckline. It also had a cutout stomach and a long, ruffled train. 