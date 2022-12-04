All That Goes Wrong with Eddie Cibrian and LeAnn Rimes’ Reality Show

At the height of their relationship spectacle, LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian, who officially met while working on “Northern Lights,” Almost every entertainment magazine took stock of them. There are many outlets that keep track of each and every tweet exchange between estranged partners. Rumours that Rimes might be pregnant are circulating Spoiler alert: She wasn’t), they couldn’t breath without every movement being made into headlines. The time was almost up. “LeAnn & Eddie” premiered in July 2014, it seems that audiences had lost interest — possibly due to how the couple decided to approach sharing their love story.

Although their decision led to the dissolution of two families, Rimes and Cibrian were open to discussing their divorcements. “We were both married to other people when we fell in love,” Cibrian was interviewed during an episode. “And I know most of you think my wife is a homewrecker and a stalker,” He went on, refering to Rimes is accused of stalkingPer. The Washington Post. Rimes was then arrogantly interjected “You’re forgetting alcoholic, pill popper and children stealer!” Rimes claim Cibrian. “And you’re also a moocher, you have no job, and you married me for my money.”

They also made use of the show to attack Brandi Glanville who was then a vocal opponent. “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” She published her memoir, telling all about her divorce from her husband. This was contrary to Cibrian’s assertion. More They were a great show! “completely different in tone” To “RHOBH.”