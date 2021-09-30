‘All Rise’ Resurrected With Season 3 Pickup By OWN, Most Of the Cast Led By Simone Missick To Return

The cancellation of All Rise came after behind-the-scenes issues on the show, which culminated in the departure of creator and showrunner Greg Spottiswood. In March, misconduct allegations were made against Spottiswood. Dee Harris-Lawrence will continue as showrunner for season 2 alongside Len Goldstein and Michael Robin. Missick will also serve as an executive producer for Season 3. Harris-Lawrence is also executive producer/showrunner on OWN/WBTV’s acclaimed series David Makes Man.

“All Rise has been a great performer, achieving strong ratings and growing its share from season one to two. Featuring a strong character front and center, Judge Lola Carmichael’s story reflects our audience with powerful affirmation,” said Tina Perry, president, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network. “A special thanks to Warner Bros. Television and our incredible showrunner and longtime partner Dee Harris-Lawrence. We can’t wait to get started on season three and bring this show back for long-standing and new fans alike.”

All Rise follows the chaotic, hopeful and sometimes absurd lives of its judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks and cops to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal process. It centers on Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded and impressive deputy district attorney who doesn’t intend to sit back on the bench in her new role, but instead leans in, immediately pushing the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be.

“We are incredibly thrilled that All Rise will be back in court, and we are so thankful to our great partners at OWN for ruling in favor of another season of this powerful drama,” said Brett Paul, President, Warner Bros. Television. “Dee Harris-Lawrence and the creative team have done an incredible job of telling important stories about timely subjects which have been brought to life by Simone Missick and the show’s outstanding ensemble cast. We can’t wait for audiences to see what the All Rise team has in store for season three. And we are also grateful to our partners at HBO Max and Hulu, without whose support this would not be possible.”