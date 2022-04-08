All of Elle Fanning’s Best and Worst Films + Photos

In “The Nines” (2007), she played Noelle.





Elle Fanning in “The Nines.”



Destination Films







Rotten Tomatoes score: 65%

Summary: “The Nines” is a loosely connected trio of sci-fi stories that center on a video-game designer, an actor under house arrest, and a reality-TV star (all portrayed by Ryan Reynolds).

Fanning played Noelle, the video-game designer’s daughter.

Some critics couldn’t get on board with the mind-boggling thriller, but most were mesmerized.

“It defies categorisation, which I love, and defies logic, which is very European,” Andrew L. Urban wrote for Urban Cinefile. “But it’s also clever, funny, and compelling.”