All movie buffs! Props from Spider-Man, James Bond, Star Wars for sale in million-dollar auction

Calling all movie fans! If you have some money to burn and you like iconic films such as Star Wars, Back to The Future, Cast Away or even Terminator, we found just the perfect opportunity for you.

Prop Store is organizing a new auction in London with a huge selection of costumes, props and memorabilia valued at $7.5 million.

The auction will have some exclusive items, including Sean Connery‘s James Bond suit from You Only Live Twice, Brad Pitt’s Achilles’ sword from Troy, and a T-800 Endoskeleton from Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

©Prop Store

Some of the most expensive props are also available for fans of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, with a light-up ILM X-wing filming miniature, and a Stormtrooper helmet.

Prop Store revealed that the purpose of the auction is to preserve the items, explaining that they are all about “the preservation of movie history,” as most of their clients will put the props into display cabinets, boardrooms or museums, adding that “these things are very much cherished and looked after.”

©Prop Store

Participants at the auction will have the opportunity to have the iconic Mattel hoverboard signed by Back to the Future star Michael J. Fox and the famous ‘Wilson’ ball in the Tom Hanks film Cast Away, with some of the costumes from Spider-Man and Shakespeare in Love.

