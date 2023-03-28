All American Season 5 Episode 16 Release Date after Hiatus.

HITC features the All American Season 5 Episode 16 Release Date and Promo after Hiatus.

There are some shows you just can’t afford to miss and it can be pretty frustrating when you get settled down to tune into the latest installment, only to find that it’s mysteriously vanished from the schedule.

Fans of All American won’t be strangers to such disappointment, which is why it always pays to learn The CW schedule in advance.

April Blair created the iconic US TV Sports Drama. It premiered on the network in October 2018. Some have discovered it through Netflix and are now a fan.

Daniel Ezra is inspired by Spencer Paysinger (real-life American football player), and viewers were thrilled to have him back in season 5. The All American episode 16 will be released later than expected.

All American Season 5 Episode 16 will air on The CW on Monday April 17, 2023, at 8 PM ET.

This installment follows on from United In Grief, which aired on Monday, March 27th, ushering in the beginning of a two-week hiatus; audiences have to wait two weeks longer than usual but there’s a three-week gap between episodes.

We are yet to announce the official episode count, but we expect there to be around 20 total.

The episode will be titled My Name Is. You can also see the All American season 5, episode 16 promo video below.

American fans are reacting

Needless to say, audiences aren’t exactly impressed that there’s another hiatus considering the most recent one was just three episodes ago.

Some users have already used Twitter to express their dismay at the scheduling change.

Take a look at these tweets.

‘We were so incredibly lucky’

All American fans will be aware that Taye Diggs, who plays Billy Baker on the show, left earlier in the season. Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carrick addressed this big decision at an Interview Variety

“I had a pretty good idea at the end of last season that that was where the season was going. We were so incredibly lucky to have Taye Diggs be part of this production from day one, so one of the things that we’d always talked about was, we have no idea of how long we would be able to hold on to him.”

She continued: “I mean, he’s Taye Diggs. So we were like, let’s always make sure we’re communicating with each other, and when it feels like it’s the right time, if we’re both feeling that way, we’ll have the conversation and figure out a really dope way to have him exit the show.”

All American Season 5 Episode 16 will air Monday April 17, 2023, at 8 PM ET on The CW.

The Rookie season 5, when will it be back? Episode 20 Release Date