Alice in Borderland Season 2 Release Date | Netflix

Very few live adaptation shows of Japanese manga novels have taken off well among the fans, but ‘Alice in Borderland’ has certainly defied the odds in its favor leaving critics in awe. The first season of ‘Alice in Borderland’ was released on December 10, 2020, on Netflix which has left fans eagerly awaiting a new season.

The sci-fi drama series is based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso and certainly has all the elements of surprise hidden within it. In contrast to the initial critic of the show, ‘Alice in Borderland’ performed exceptionally well on Netflix with 18 million households having checked out the show in a month of its release.

Revolving around a 24-year-old man who is obsessed with video games, the story goes into a sequence of thrilling events and sinister terror looming over the characters as things progress. The finale episode packed enough punch for fans to be confident that the show has to return for a second season and Netflix seemed to have heard it.

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Renewal Status

Usually, the popular American streamer has a habit of taking some time before renewing its shows for a further season. But that wasn’t the case for ‘Alice in Borderland’ as it was renewed for a second just two weeks after its series premiere. So there is no doubt that the Japanese sci-fi thriller will be coming to Netflix, but the question would be when.

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Production Status

Most parts of the production for ‘Alice in Borderland’ takes place in Japan and there is an imminent threat of Covid-19 cases rising that could cause a production delay. Contrary to fan’s belief that ‘Alice in Borderland’ will be releasing in 2021, it could probably take a little more time for there to be a season 2 release.

Alice in Borderland Season 2: Release Date

Based on realistic timelines and possible delays, ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 2 could mostly wrap up production in late 2021 and could feature a release date in the first half of 2022.

Alice in Borderland season 2: Episodes and Manga

The first season of ‘Alice in Borderland’ covered 31 chapters of the manga series, leaving 33 chapters that can be covered. Since there is no official news from the production unit, ‘Alice in Borderland’ season 2 could have a similar 8 episodes covering the remaining 33 chapters.